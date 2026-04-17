Opera launches Browser Connector for ChatGPT & Claude

Opera has launched Browser Connector for its Opera One and Opera GX desktop browsers, linking them with external AI services including ChatGPT and Claude.

The feature is available free in Early Bird, Opera's testing environment, for both desktop browsers.

Browser Connector is intended to give AI services access to a user's live browsing context instead of relying on text copied into a chatbot. Opera says it can share information from open tabs and active page content, and can also use screenshots for image or graph analysis.

The launch expands a broader push by browser makers to shape how artificial intelligence tools interact with web activity. Opera is positioning it as a way for users to choose external AI platforms within its browser rather than stay tied to a single provider's software environment.

User choice

The feature works through MCP, the protocol that connects the browser with external AI tools. Browser Connector builds on the approach first introduced in Opera Neon and brings it to Opera One and Opera GX.

It addresses a common limitation in current AI use on the web. Users often have to recreate browsing context manually by copying text, summarising what is on screen, or moving between tabs and chatbot windows to continue a task.

Browser Connector is designed to remove that step by giving supported AI services a live view of the browser session. A user researching products across multiple tabs, for example, can let an AI service read page content directly instead of explaining each page in a prompt.

Mohamed Salah, Senior Director of Product at Opera, said the launch reflects the company's view on access to competing AI tools inside its browser.

"With Browser Connector, Opera ensures users aren't bound to a single company's ecosystem, but are instead free to combine the best tools for their specific needs," Salah said.

AI strategy

Opera has been adding AI features to its products for more than three years. It integrated ChatGPT in early 2023 and later introduced its own multi-LLM AI offering as part of a strategy that combines third-party and in-house tools.

That approach differs from efforts by some larger technology groups to keep users inside closed product suites built around one assistant or model family. Opera's latest release suggests browser companies still see value in serving as an access point to a range of AI services rather than backing only one.

For users, the practical effect may be less switching between applications during research, shopping, or information gathering. For AI providers such as OpenAI and Anthropic, browser-level integration could offer a more direct way to receive context from a user's web session.

Browser Connector is currently limited to Opera One and Opera GX on desktop. To enable it, users must install the feature through the AI Services section in settings and then connect either ChatGPT or Claude.

Opera, based in Oslo, says its browsers are used by hundreds of millions of people across desktop and mobile devices. The launch adds to a growing contest over the browser's role in AI workflows, as companies try to turn it from a passive window on the web into a more active layer for search, summarisation, and task support.

By bringing external AI tools closer to the tab itself, Opera is trying to narrow the gap between browsing and prompting, an area where browser makers increasingly see room to compete.