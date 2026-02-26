Samsung unveils Galaxy S26 phones with AI & Privacy Display

Samsung Electronics Australia has unveiled the Galaxy S26 smartphone range, putting artificial intelligence features and a new privacy-focused display at the centre of its latest flagship update.

The line-up includes the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung describes the devices as its third generation of "AI phones", with software designed to complete multi-step tasks in the background and reduce manual input.

Privacy display

The most distinctive hardware change is reserved for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which introduces what Samsung calls the first built-in Privacy Display on a Galaxy phone. The feature controls how pixels disperse light to limit what people nearby can see from side angles, while keeping the screen clear for the user.

Users can choose when privacy mode activates, including during entry of PINs, patterns and passwords, or when opening selected apps. Samsung also includes "Partial Screen Privacy" for notification pop-ups and a "Maximum Privacy Protection" mode that further obscures side views.

Samsung positions the approach as an alternative to stick-on privacy films, which often reduce visibility for the owner. It says the integrated design keeps full viewing quality when privacy mode is off.

Chip and cooling

The Galaxy S26 Ultra uses a customised Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. It also adds a redesigned vapour chamber and changes to thermal interface materials around the processor. Samsung says the updates spread heat more efficiently during demanding use such as gaming, multitasking and video capture.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra includes a 5,000mAh battery, Super-Fast Charging 3.0 for wired charging, wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare.

The phones run Android 16 and One UI 8.5. Connectivity options listed include 5G, Wi‑Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. The Ultra model has a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz and an IP68 water-resistance rating.

Camera and editing

Samsung is also leaning on camera upgrades as a core selling point for the S26 generation. The Galaxy S26 Ultra camera system includes a 200MP wide camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and two telephoto cameras. Samsung says wider apertures let more light reach the sensor for improved low-light photos, including when zoomed in.

For video, Samsung highlighted enhancements to Nightography Video and Super Steady, including a "horizontal lock option" intended to stabilise framing. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also the first Galaxy device that Samsung says supports APV, which it describes as a professional-grade video codec.

Samsung has expanded AI-driven editing features built into the camera workflow. The updated Photo Assist suite accepts natural-language prompts describing edits, such as changing a scene from day to night, restoring missing parts of objects, or changing outfits in photos. Edits can be reviewed step by step and adjusted or undone.

Another feature, Creative Studio, groups creation tools in one place. Samsung says users can start from a sketch, photo or prompt and create items such as stickers, invitations and wallpapers without switching between tools.

Assistant options

Samsung has updated Galaxy AI with features designed to anticipate user needs based on context. Now Nudge offers suggestions, such as prompting users with relevant Gallery photos when someone requests images from a trip. Now Brief surfaces reminders and event information, according to Samsung.

Circle to Search with Google also gets an update, which Samsung says adds enhanced multi-object recognition. The feature can identify several items within a single image for shopping and research queries.

The Galaxy S26 series also includes an upgraded Bixby, which Samsung describes as a conversational device agent for navigating settings with natural language. The phones also integrate other agents, including Gemini and Perplexity, with tasks triggered by a single button press or voice prompt once set up.

"We believe AI should be something people can depend on every day, designed to work consistently for everyone and without the need for expertise," said TM Roh, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics.

Security layers

Alongside the Privacy Display, Samsung is emphasising software security features linked to AI-driven experiences. The Galaxy S26 series includes AI-powered Call Screening, which Samsung says identifies unknown callers and summarises intent. Privacy Alerts notify users when apps with device admin privileges attempt to access sensitive data such as precise location, call logs or contacts.

Samsung has also added a Private Album feature inside the Gallery app for hiding selected photos and videos without creating a separate folder or signing into a Samsung account. It says it has extended post-quantum cryptography to system processes including software verification and firmware protection, and updated Knox Matrix with post-quantum cryptography-enabled end-to-end encryption for direct transfers such as eSIM migrations.

Samsung says the Galaxy S26 series will receive seven years of security updates.

Broader ecosystem

Samsung also used the S26 announcement to highlight the Galaxy Buds4 range as a companion product. When paired with the Galaxy S26, Samsung says users can activate AI agents by voice and manage calls using head gestures on the Buds4 Pro.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26+ and S26 start from February 26, with general availability from March 11. Colour options across the range include Cobalt Violet, White, Black and Sky Blue, with Pink Gold and Silver Shadow available only from the Samsung website.