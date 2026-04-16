Adobe launches Firefly AI Assistant for creative apps

Adobe has unveiled Firefly AI Assistant for its Firefly app, a tool designed to let users direct tasks across Adobe creative software through a conversational interface.

The launch also includes new video and image editing features in Firefly, as well as an expanded line-up of third-party AI models available through the service.

Firefly AI Assistant is built on what Adobe calls its creative agent, intended to carry out multi-step work across applications including Photoshop, Premiere, Lightroom, Express and Illustrator. Users describe the result they want in plain language, and the assistant handles the sequence of tasks within a single interface.

Adobe says the assistant is aimed at both less experienced users and professional creators. It can track context, decisions and progress across sessions, and carry that context into individual Adobe apps.

Functions outlined by Adobe include pre-built creative skills for repeat workflows, the option to create customised skills, and the ability for the system to learn preferences over time. The assistant can also work with images, video, design files and brand assets, and organise review and sharing tasks in Frame.io before applying changes based on feedback.

Firefly AI Assistant follows Adobe's existing AI assistants in Photoshop, Express and Acrobat. Adobe also plans to bring this approach to third-party AI models, including Anthropic's Claude.

David Wadhwani, President, Creativity & Productivity Business at Adobe, described the release as part of a broader shift in creative work.

"Adobe is leading the shift into a new era of agentic creativity, where you direct how your work takes shape and your perspective, voice and taste become the most powerful creative instruments of all," said David Wadhwani, President, Creativity & Productivity Business at Adobe. "Adobe Firefly is a category of one, with the best models, the most powerful tools and now, a fundamentally new way of creating that gives you the combined power and precision of all our creative apps in one place."

Editing Tools

Alongside the assistant, Adobe added new functions to Firefly Video Editor, including speech clean-up through Enhance Speech, noise and reverb reduction, and controls to balance speech, music and ambient sound.

It also introduced colour controls for exposure, contrast, saturation and temperature, along with one-click visual looks. Adobe Stock is now integrated into the editor, giving users access to a library of more than 800 million licensed assets, including video, images, audio and sound effects.

On the image side, Adobe added two new tools called Precision Flow and AI Markup. Precision Flow lets users generate a range of image variations from a single prompt and move through them with a slider. AI Markup lets users specify where edits should apply using a brush, rectangle tool or reference images.

Model Choice

Firefly now includes more than 30 AI models from Adobe and outside providers, according to the company. The latest additions are Kling 3.0 and Kling 3.0 Omni for video generation.

These join models from Google, Runway, Luma AI, Black Forest Labs, ElevenLabs and Topaz Labs, alongside Adobe's own Firefly models. The broader selection is intended to give users more options for creating content within a single product.

The announcement reflects an increasingly competitive market for AI-based creative software, as large software groups and specialist model developers seek to combine generation tools with editing, workflow management and review features. Adobe's approach places those services within its existing creative software ecosystem rather than offering them as stand-alone tools.

Firefly AI Assistant is set to enter public beta in the coming weeks. The new video and image editing functions, along with access to the added partner models, are available now to customers with a Firefly plan.