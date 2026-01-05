LG unveils ultra-thin true wireless OLED Wallpaper TV at CES

LG Electronics has introduced what it describes as the world's thinnest true wireless OLED television, reviving its Wallpaper TV concept with a 9mm class screen and new display technology at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

The new LG OLED evo W6 sits at the top of the company's 2026 OLED range. LG first launched a Wallpaper TV design in 2017. The latest version adds a wireless connection between the display and an external Zero Connect Box, and introduces Hyper Radiant Colour Technology on selected models.

LG said it has been the leading OLED TV brand for 13 consecutive years. The 2026 OLED evo series uses the new picture technology across the W6, G6, and select C6 models.

Ultra-thin design

W6 features a 9mm class thin body, which LG achieved by miniaturising key components and redesigning the internal layout of the set.

An updated wall mount allows the screen to sit flush against the wall from edge to edge. LG positions the product as a display that visually blends with the wall and emphasises the image rather than the hardware.

The company describes the model as the world's thinnest true wireless OLED TV. It said that the design shows a very slim chassis that can coexist with its flagship picture performance.

Wireless connection

W6 uses LG's True Wireless system, which moves all physical inputs to a separate Zero Connect Box. This box can sit up to 10 metres from the screen if there is a direct line of sight.

The system sends 4K video and audio wirelessly from the box to the display, and LG said the transmission is visually lossless under its internal testing.

Although the screen still requires a power cable, the company said the cable's visibility will depend on the installation environment.

Hyper Radiant Colour

LG is positioning Hyper Radiant Colour Technology as the next stage in its OLED development. The company said the system improves black levels, colour and brightness while also reducing screen reflections.

W6 is described as LG's brightest Wallpaper TV so far. The set operates an upgraded Brightness Booster Ultra system, which LG said can reach luminance levels up to 3.9 times brighter than its conventional OLED models in specific test conditions.

The screen uses a new panel design that LG said has the lowest reflectance among its TVs. The model has earned Reflection Free Premium certification from testing firm Intertek.

LG said this combination allows its verified "Perfect Blacks" and "Perfect Colours" to remain visible with less distraction in bright rooms.

New AI processor

New α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen3 runs the 2026 OLED evo range. The integrated Neural Processing Unit is 5.6 times more powerful than the chip in the previous year's OLED evo models, according to LG.

Higher processing headroom enables what LG calls a Dual AI Engine. One set of algorithms focuses on noise reduction, and another works on preserving natural textures and details.

LG said the Dual AI Engine processes these tasks in parallel, and this avoids over-sharpening while limiting visible noise.

Gallery+ and interiors

W6 integrates with LG Gallery+, which the company positions as a visual and audio service for interior-conscious buyers. The feature allows users to display personal photo libraries, curated artwork and AI-generated images on the screen when it is not in regular TV use.

LG Gallery+ features background music that matches the chosen visuals. The service is available across the LG TV line-up, including the Wallpaper TV.

Gaming features

LG continues to focus on gaming on its premium screens. The W6 and other 2026 OLED evo models support 4K resolution at refresh rates up to 165Hz.

The sets are compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium. LG claimed this combination reduces screen tearing and improves smoothness in fast-moving content.

The displays have a quoted 0.1 millisecond pixel response time and support Auto Low Latency Mode. LG said this gives a more immediate on-screen reaction for players.

AI services and security

The new models ship with the latest version of LG's webOS smart TV platform. The company describes its strategy as ultra-personalisation through software and AI.

A new Voice ID feature links spoken commands to individual profiles. The TV switches to the relevant "My Page" home screen when it recognises a specific user, and loads that person's apps and widgets.

LG said its Multi-AI approach integrates Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot. Viewers can ask questions by voice and receive tailored responses on the screen.

An upgraded AI Concierge supports content discovery. A feature called "In This Scene" surfaces cast information and related titles and can generate images using AI tools.

LG said all of these functions sit within a security framework branded LG Shield. The company added that LG Shield uses encryption and other security features and has received a CES 2026 Innovation Award.

"The Wallpaper TV represents the beautiful convergence of our True Wireless leadership, form factor innovation, and 13 years of OLED mastery," said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. "LG continues to raise the bar for OLED TVs, setting the standard for what's next."

LG is showcasing the Wallpaper TV and the full 2026 OLED evo series at its stand at the Las Vegas Convention Centre during CES.