Volvo New Zealand boosts sales after pricing EV & PHEV alike

Volvo Cars New Zealand reported a 67 per cent year-on-year rise in first-quarter sales after matching the price of its XC90 Plug-in Hybrid T8 with its fully electric EX90 in New Zealand.

Both seven-seat SUVs now start at $149,990 after Volvo cut the price of the XC90 Plug-in Hybrid T8 from $161,990. The EX90 went on sale in March at the same starting price, and Volvo also added the XC60 Plug-in Hybrid T8 Black Edition for $119,990.

The move makes Volvo one of the first premium vehicle brands in New Zealand to achieve price parity between battery-electric and plug-in-hybrid SUVs. It comes as carmakers and dealers respond to uneven electric-vehicle demand in a market shaped by affordability concerns and shifts in government policy.

Electrified models broadly matched the company's overall performance, with sales up 66 per cent year on year. Volvo linked that result to new product arrivals and a pricing strategy designed to remove the cost gap between different powertrains.

Pricing shift

Volvo New Zealand has adjusted pricing at the top end of its SUV range, where buyers can now choose between a battery electric model and a plug-in hybrid at the same entry price. That makes driving habits, charging access and range preferences more likely to shape the decision than upfront cost.

Volvo described the change as a response to one of the main barriers to wider adoption of electric vehicles. While battery electric models have gained ground in New Zealand, higher upfront prices remain a hurdle for many buyers, particularly after incentives were scaled back.

Daile Stephens, Brand Manager at Volvo Cars New Zealand, linked the company's recent performance to rising interest in electrified vehicles.

"With the uplift in customer demand for electrified vehicles in March, we're well-positioned to support it. With stock arriving across both PHEV and fully electric models, we're ensuring customers have choice, availability and confidence when selecting the right electrified SUV for their needs. With electrified options across most SUV segments, Volvo is well equipped to power Kiwi adventures - today and into the future, with the addition of the mid-sized fully electric EX60 later this year," Stephens said.

Market context

The sales growth suggests stronger trading following a period of mixed electric-vehicle demand in New Zealand. Buyers have weighed the lower running costs of battery-electric vehicles against charging infrastructure, driving range, and higher sticker prices. At the same time, plug-in hybrids have offered an alternative for those wanting some electric driving without relying fully on public charging.

For Volvo, the pricing alignment also strengthens its position in the premium segment, where European brands compete on both vehicle specification and ownership costs. Matching the EX90 and XC90 Plug-in Hybrid T8 at the same price gives the brand a clearer way to target households seeking a large family SUV but uncertain about fully transitioning to battery-electric transport.

Dane Fisher, Group General Manager of NordEast, the distributor of Volvo Cars New Zealand, said the strategy was gaining traction with retailers and customers.

"Volvo has the right electrified products at the right time, supported by some of the strongest value positioning in the European premium segment. That combination is building momentum and confidence right across the retail network," Fisher said.

Range expansion

Alongside its flagship models, Volvo has widened its electrified line-up with the XC60 Plug-in Hybrid T8 Black Edition. The new variant enters the market at $119,990 with limited stock, giving the brand another option in the mid-size SUV category, one of the most competitive parts of the New Zealand vehicle market.

Volvo said fully electric vehicle sales in 2026 were up 66 per cent from the same period a year earlier. The increase suggests the brand continues to see demand for battery-electric vehicles even as the broader market adjusts to a post-subsidy environment.

Volvo Cars New Zealand is part of the Giltrap Group and distributes the Swedish car brand locally through NordEast. Demonstrator EX90 vehicles are now available through retailers across the country as the company looks to build on its first-quarter sales growth.

The EX90 and XC90 Plug-in Hybrid T8 now share a $149,990 starting price, making powertrain choice, rather than purchase price, the main point of difference between Volvo's two flagship seven-seat SUVs.