Xiaomi reveals Vision Gran Turismo electric hypercar

Xiaomi used MWC Barcelona 2026 to unveil a full-scale concept model of the Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo, an electric hypercar designed for the Gran Turismo racing game franchise.

The concept marks Xiaomi's entry into the Vision Gran Turismo programme, which has historically featured designs from established car makers. Xiaomi called it its first participation in the series and a milestone for a technology company entering a major automotive design showcase tied to a global gaming brand.

Xiaomi said Gran Turismo Producer Kazunori Yamauchi invited the company to join the programme after an appearance at the GT World Series in London. The project involved Xiaomi's EV design teams in Munich, Beijing and Shanghai.

"The invitation itself was a recognition of what Xiaomi has achieved," said Tianyuan Li, Design Head of Xiaomi EV. "It allowed our teams in Munich, Beijing, and Shanghai to collaborate, push boundaries, and envision what a future hypercar could look like when designed without limits."

Aerodynamic focus

The Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo concept aims to balance low drag with downforce, a trade-off that shapes many high-performance vehicle designs. Xiaomi said it prioritised overall aerodynamic efficiency rather than a single metric.

Its exterior theme, "Sculpted by the Wind," integrates aerodynamic functions into the main surfaces rather than relying on prominent add-on elements. The silhouette follows a teardrop-like cockpit form, with channels and ducts intended to guide airflow from the front through the body and out at the rear.

Lighting is part of the design language. Xiaomi said the cross-shaped headlights integrate with the body and also serve an aerodynamic role. At the rear, a halo-shaped taillight sits within a large outlet structure designed to help air exit the body.

Among the more unusual features is an Active Wake Control System, described as a matrix of micro-perforations around the taillight area. Xiaomi said it uses real-time speed and angle data to generate airflow that influences the wake behind the car. It compared the approach with active spoilers, while aiming to preserve a clean exterior surface.

The concept also features Accretion Rims: a vortex-shaped wheel cover set flush with the tyre surface. Xiaomi said the semi-transparent cover reveals internal turbine fins that draw air for brake cooling. It also described a magnetic mechanism that keeps the cover stationary while the wheel rotates, which it said reduces drag from rotating wheel surfaces.

Xiaomi cited simulated testing figures, reporting a drag coefficient of 0.29, downforce of negative 1.2, and an aerodynamic efficiency rating of 4.1. It did not provide additional details on test conditions or standards.

Interior concepts

The interior takes a different approach from typical hypercar cabins, which often prioritise a rigid seating position and overtly track-focused feel. Xiaomi calls its cabin theme "Sofa Racer".

Xiaomi said the dashboard, door panels and seating form a continuous ring-shaped structure that wraps around the driver. Materials include a natural fabric produced using a 3D knitting process borrowed from sports fashion, intended to balance support and breathability.

Technology features include Xiaomi Pulse, described as an in-dash assistant connected to sensors throughout the vehicle and communicating through light and sound around the driver. The concept also includes Xiaomi HyperVision, an interface for Xiaomi Hyper OS that changes based on driving mode and information needs.

Xiaomi also highlighted physical controls alongside digital interfaces, including buttons and stalks designed with smartphone-like precision. It said the steering wheel uses steer-by-wire and an "infinite-shaped" layout that consolidates functions within reach.

Ecosystem integration

Xiaomi positioned the concept within its "Human × Car × Home" strategy, linking devices, home products and vehicles. It said the Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo connects with personal devices in a similar way to the Xiaomi SU7 and Xiaomi YU7. It also referenced the XiaoAi AI Assistant and the Xiaomi MiMo foundational model as part of the concept's in-car intelligence approach, with inputs delivered through light, sound and touch.

Beyond the car, Xiaomi said it also developed a driving simulator as part of the design exploration. It described the simulator as furniture-like, designed to fit into a living space and extend the Vision Gran Turismo experience beyond the car itself.

Gran Turismo plans

Xiaomi said it is the 36th brand to join the Vision Gran Turismo project and the creator of the 51st Vision Gran Turismo concept vehicle. It also described its participation as the first by a technology company.

Yamauchi praised the design in a statement released alongside the reveal.

"The overall design maintains its simplicity while revealing an indescribably sleek and incredibly sexy curved aesthetic," said Kazunori Yamauchi, Producer of the Gran Turismo series. "What impressed me most was how Xiaomi resolved the contradiction between low drag and high downforce. When I saw their complete solutions, I was truly amazed. I believe this car will become a role model for this era."

Xiaomi said it will share further details later on the concept's arrival in Gran Turismo 7.