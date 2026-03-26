Farizon launches electric V7E van for New Zealand fleets

Farizon has launched the V7E electric commercial van in New Zealand.

Aimed at trades, fleet and logistics operators, the V7E is priced to match leading internal-combustion medium vans in the local market.

Its arrival adds another option for businesses weighing the cost of shifting commercial fleets away from petrol and diesel. The van enters the market as operators face pressure from fuel bills and as EV charging infrastructure expands across New Zealand.

The V7E has a WLTP driving range of up to 329km from a 67kWh battery. It uses a 100kW electric motor producing 230Nm of torque and supports both AC and DC charging. On DC fast charging, the battery can go from 20% to 80% in about 30 minutes.

Load-carrying figures place it in the medium van segment. It offers 7 cubic metres of cargo space, a payload of up to 1,243kg, dual sliding doors and a 750kg braked towing capacity.

Fleet focus

The V7E has been positioned around running costs and day-to-day fleet economics rather than private consumer demand for EVs. That emphasis reflects a broader market shift, with commercial buyers often assessing vehicles on whole-of-life cost, servicing needs and operational downtime rather than upfront technology features alone.

The van can also supply power directly for tools and equipment on site, a feature likely to appeal to trades and field-based operators.

Service and warranty terms form another part of the offer. The V7E comes with a five-year or 200,000km vehicle warranty, an eight-year or 200,000km battery warranty, and service intervals of 12 months or 20,000km.

Kevin Richards, Brand Manager at Farizon New Zealand, linked the launch to wider infrastructure and cost trends in the market.

"Growing investment in public charging infrastructure means the switch to electric has never been more practical. Fuel prices are rising and businesses are looking hard at every cost in their operation. The V7E gives fleet operators a genuinely competitive alternative, not just on purchase price, but on the day-to-day running costs that really add up over a vehicle's life," Richards said.

Market push

Farizon is the commercial vehicle arm of Geely Group, and the brand in New Zealand is supported by Giltrap Group. The V7E will be sold through the dealer network.

The launch gives Farizon an entry point into a part of the market where electrification has moved more slowly than in passenger cars. Commercial van buyers often have tighter requirements around payload, route length, charging access and vehicle uptime, making product specification and purchase price more critical.

Matching the price of combustion-engine rivals could therefore prove important if businesses are to move beyond small pilot programmes and begin replacing larger parts of their fleets. Operators considering electric vans also need confidence that vehicles can complete urban and regional runs without disrupting schedules.

On paper, the V7E is configured for those needs, with front-wheel drive, 18 active safety systems and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen alongside its battery and load specifications.

NordEast Group, which is involved in the vehicle's distribution, presented the model as part of a broader effort to increase the number of electrified vehicles on New Zealand roads.

"Our goal at NordEast is to deliver 5,000 electrified vehicles by 2028, and that only happens if electric makes commercial sense for fleets. The Farizon V7E achieves true price parity with ICE vans - and then goes a step further, with better performance, smarter technology and lower operating costs. It's a vehicle that doesn't just help businesses transition to electrification, it makes that transition genuinely rewarding for both owners and drivers," said Dane Fisher, Managing Director, NordEast Group.