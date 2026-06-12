Samsung AI push focuses on proactivity, personalisation

The next evolution of Samsung products for the New Zealand market will be driven by hyper-personalised artificial intelligence, with devices increasingly able to anticipate user needs, streamline daily routines, and provide more proactive health insights.

The Suwon-based firm is expanding its vision for AI beyond smartphones, integrating intelligence across its broader ecosystem of connected devices, including wearables, home appliances and entertainment systems.

At the centre of Samsung's strategy is the concept of hyper-personalisation, using AI to understand an individual's routines, preferences and behaviours in order to deliver tailored experiences that reduce friction in everyday life.

Instead of requiring users to learn and adapt to technology, Samsung's philosophy is that new devices should adapt to the individual.

Advances in AI are enabling Galaxy smartphones, smartwatches, smart rings and connected home products to become increasingly aware of how people work, exercise, communicate and manage their daily schedules.

This approach allows devices to provide contextual recommendations and assistance based on a user's habits and current activity. For example, AI-powered features can analyse calendar commitments alongside on-screen activity to identify scheduling conflicts, surface relevant reminders or suggest actions designed to improve productivity.

The move reflects a broader industry trend toward more context-aware computing, where AI systems operate in the background and proactively assist users rather than waiting for commands.

AI assistants becoming more proactive

AI assistants will be a key part of this transition for Samsung.

The next generation of AI tools is being designed to anticipate user intent and provide assistance before it is explicitly requested, not simply react to user actions.

Through Galaxy AI and its integration with Google's Gemini platform, Samsung devices can draw on information from multiple applications and services to deliver recommendations and automate routine tasks.

The integration with Google Workspace tools is intended to help users manage schedules, organise information and improve productivity across devices. By understanding patterns of behaviour and contextual information, AI systems can recommend actions, generate reminders and surface relevant content at the right moment.

As AI systems gain a deeper understanding of individual preferences and routines, recommendations can become more accurate and personalised.

This evolution will ultimately help reduce repetitive tasks and minimise the time users spend managing technology, allowing devices to function more like intelligent assistants.

Building a connected smart home ecosystem

Samsung is also extending its AI ambitions into the connected home through the SmartThings platform.

It enables users to connect, monitor and control a wide range of smart devices and appliances from a single application. While SmartThings supports Samsung products, it is also compatible with hundreds of third-party brands, positioning it as a broader smart home ecosystem rather than a closed platform.

The company's goal is to simplify device management, while creating more seamless interactions between products throughout the home.

Among the platform's key features is AI Energy Mode, which aims to optimise household energy consumption by analysing usage patterns and adjusting device behaviour accordingly.

Users can receive notifications from connected appliances, monitor home security systems and control entertainment devices from a central interface.

This level of seamless integration is making smart home technology significantly more practical and accessible. Rather than managing multiple disconnected applications and devices, users can access a unified experience that provides greater visibility and control over their home environment.

As smart home adoption continues to grow, SmartThings functions as a central hub that connects devices, automates routine processes and helps households operate more efficiently.

Wearables advance beyond fitness tracking

Health and wellness remain another major focus area for Samsung's AI strategy, particularly through its wearable product portfolio.

The Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring are designed to move beyond traditional fitness tracking by providing users with deeper insights into their overall wellbeing.

Recently introduced features include irregular heart rhythm notifications, electrocardiogram (ECG) functionality, advanced sleep monitoring, energy scoring and AI-powered wellness insights, all designed to help users better understand patterns in their health and identify potential issues earlier.

The Samsung Health platform acts as the central hub for this data, combining information from multiple sensors and devices to provide a broader view of individual wellbeing.

Consumer engagement with health monitoring features continues to grow; nearly one-third of users regularly check their daily step counts, while more than 23 per cent of New Zealanders monitor sleep statistics through connected devices.

As wearable technology becomes more sophisticated, Samsung expects AI to play a larger role in interpreting health data and delivering personalised recommendations. Future products will help users better understand health trends, identify potential concerns and make more informed lifestyle decisions.

The future of personalised technology

Samsung's latest AI initiatives highlight how consumer technology is shifting toward more personalised, predictive and connected experiences.

From smartphones that understand context and anticipate tasks, to smart homes that automate everyday processes and wearables that deliver proactive health insights, it is betting that AI will become increasingly embedded across all aspects of daily life.

The challenge for manufacturers will be balancing these advanced capabilities with privacy, security and user trust. However, Samsung believes that when implemented effectively, hyper-personalised AI has the potential to make technology less intrusive and more intuitive.

For consumers, the premise is simple: these are devices that understand them better, require less effort to use, and provide proactive, meaningful assistance when it is needed, not just when they ask for it.