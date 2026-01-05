Samsung unveils expansive ‘Companion to AI Living’ vision

Samsung has launched an expansive "Companion to AI Living" strategy at CES 2026, positioning artificial intelligence as the central nervous system of its product ecosystem. Moving beyond standalone features, the company's "First Look" event in Las Vegas detailed a unifying philosophy that links TVs, home appliances, and digital health into a cohesive, responsive environment. Executives from its visual display, digital appliances and digital health units detailed new hardware and software that rely on on-device and connected AI systems.

TM Roh, CEO and Head of Samsung's Device eXperience Division, said the group is working on a more coherent experience that spans multiple product categories.

"Samsung is building a more unified, more personal experience across mobile, visual display, home appliances and services," said CEO TM Roh. "With our global connected ecosystem, and by embedding AI across categories, Samsung is leading the way to offer more meaningful everyday AI experiences."

Simon Howe, Director - AV at Samsung Australia, said the breadth of the portfolio is a central element of the plan.

"With leading innovation and scale spanning TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile experiences, and services, Samsung is uniquely positioned to deliver trusted, reliable, and cutting edge, AI-powered products that adapt to your routines and support everyday life in subtle, meaningful ways. Through optimised form factors and ongoing partnerships, Samsung has transformed products into companions, providing personalised, natural ways to interact with devices to meet your needs easily," said Howe.

Entertainment focus

The centerpiece of the display lineup is a massive 130-inch Micro RGB screen. The company describes it as a major step in screen size and colour performance within its TV range. The model uses micro-sized red, green and blue light sources that operate independently. Samsung says this produces colour in what it calls its purest and most natural form. The display uses a Micro RGB AI Engine Pro for control of RGB colours and picture tuning.

The Micro RGB sits within a broader AI TV portfolio that spans Micro RGB, OLED, Neo QLED and UHD sets. The range runs on a new version of Tizen OS, which Samsung said will receive seven years of software upgrades from the 2025 release year.

Samsung has also introduced Vision AI Companion, or VAC, across compatible TVs and its Freestyle+ portable projector. VAC uses AI to respond to spoken requests and adjust aspects of the viewing experience. The company is adding AI-driven modes for specific content. AI Soccer Mode Pro changes picture and audio settings for football broadcasts. An AI Sound Controller Pro feature lets viewers adjust the relative volume of crowd noise, commentary and background music.

The display business is also expanding its audio line-up with two WiFi speakers, the Music Studio 5 and 7. These are designed to work with a wider range of sound system combinations and use a dot-based visual design by Erwan Bouroullec. Samsung said the units extend its existing soundbar position in the home entertainment market.

Other screen products include a new Samsung OLED S95H TV with a slimmer profile and narrow bezel, and the Freestyle+ projector that can display content on walls, ceilings and irregular surfaces.

For gaming, Samsung announced five new Odyssey monitors. The line-up is led by the first 6K 3D Odyssey G9. It also includes a new Odyssey G6 and three Odyssey G8 models, which raise maximum resolution and refresh rates for PC and console users.

AI in the kitchen

In appliances, Samsung set out a move away from single-purpose machines towards what it calls home companions. The flagship of this strategy is the Family Hub refrigerator, which now incorporates AI Vision built with Google Gemini. The system tracks items that go in and out of the fridge. Samsung said this improves food recognition and stock monitoring and supports meal planning features.

The Family Hub range includes a "What's for Today?" function on select models. The feature offers recipe suggestions based on contents or at random. Chosen recipes appear in SmartThings Food as step-by-step guides. Users can then send settings to connected cooking appliances.

Video to Recipe adds a further layer. The feature analyses chosen cooking videos and generates structured instructions that run alongside the footage.

Samsung has also created FoodNote, which compiles a weekly report on food use. The software lists frequently used ingredients, recipes and suggested items to restock. A Now Brief feature adds more widgets to the fridge display, while Voice ID distinguishes between different family members and shows personalised content on the screen.

Smart Cleaning and Laundry

Efficiency remains the focus for the Bespoke line. The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo integrates washing and drying into one unit with an upgraded "Super Speed" cycle. For garment care, the Bespoke AI AirDresser introduces Auto Wrinkle Care, using high-pressure steam to eliminate the need for ironing.

The company also introduced the Bespoke AI AirDresser garment care cabinet. Auto Wrinkle Care uses strong air and steam jets across hanging shirts and other items. The feature targets wrinkle reduction for users who want to avoid ironing during busy periods.

For robotic cleaning, Samsung presented the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra. The device uses a Qualcomm Dragonwing processor and an Active Stereo 3D Sensor. It recognises liquid spills, including transparent liquids, and navigates around the home with camera guidance. The robot also functions as a remote monitoring camera when users are away. A revised Bixby interface allows more conversational voice control of cleaning tasks.

Health and security

Praveen Raja, Vice President and Head of Digital Health at Samsung Research America, outlined a longer-term goal for predictive health and wellness services. The health proposition relies on data from phones, wearables, TVs and appliances, with a focus on exercise, sleep and diet.

Samsung said it wants the system to suggest workouts, sleeping routines and meal ideas. Connected fridges will feed ingredient data into recipe suggestions, while other devices supply information on activity and rest patterns.

On security, Samsung is building these functions on its Knox and Knox Matrix platforms. The company said it is extending these systems for AI-specific scenarios, including protection of data in training processes and the review of AI models through red team analysis. The aim is to maintain a security baseline while AI features expand and change.

Samsung is showcasing the new products and services at its CES exhibition zone in Las Vegas. The company said it would extend the "Companion to AI Living" concept across future TV, appliance and health launches as it refreshes its portfolio over the coming product cycles.