As work becomes a mindset, Logitech bets on portability

The nature of contemporary workplaces has seen an undeniable shift towards flexible work. Modern workers are increasingly shunning the traditional 9-5 office dynamic, in favour of remote or hybrid arrangements that allow them to achieve better work-life balance.

One of the perks of working from home is the ability to multi-task. A recent survey found that over 40 per cent of remote workers admitted to folding the washing while on a call with colleagues, and one in five (20 per cent) of respondents have used their child's bedroom as a satellite office.

While it's always nice to empty the dishwasher, or get the vacuuming done earlier in the day, this evolving paradigm shift does present a few challenges, with one of the key problems being ergonomics.

When a remote worker does sit down at the desk, whether that's in the study or a makeshift office somewhere in the house, reducing muscle strain, maintaining proper posture and optimising their workspace with the right tools and equipment is still very important.

This is where Logitech comes in, having recently unveiled the new Mobi Fold Mouse.

Mobi Fold, the innovative latest offering from the Swiss-based manufacturer, has been designed from the ground up with the fast-growing remote work market heavily in mind.

Mouses are relatively bulky, and can be cumbersome to carry around while moving from home, to a client lunch in the city, then on to a coworking space, cafe or back home.

Through extensive research and consumer consultation, Logitech found that while 72 per cent of professionals own a mouse, just 26 per cent use one while working away from a traditional desk and chair set-up. Featuring a meticulously designed hinge that will last for up to 15 years, the Mobi Fold reduces muscle strain by 22 per cent in comparison to using a laptop trackpad.

There is no need to worry about accidentally sending a draft email, with an onboard AI model preventing unintended clicks. Bluetooth functionality allows users to connect the Mobi Fold to up to three devices simultaneously, and seamlessly integrates with all major operating systems, including MacOS, Windows, Android, ChromeOS and Linux.

Consumers have the choice of four vibrant colours and should never feel the burden of battery life anxiety, with a one-minute charge delivering 22 hours of use, and a full charge is good for up to 33 days' usage.

Sustainability is another key aspect Logitech is proud to weave into the Mobi Fold's design.

At least 29 per cent is made from certified post-consumer recycled plastic, with the magnets consisting of 100 per cent post-consumer recycled rare earth metal, and it will ship in FSC-certified paper packaging.

"We don't view sustainability as a financial trade-off," said Joseph Mingori, VP and General Manager, Mobile and Audio Solutions at Logitech.

"Sustainability is essential for our own environmental goals and is a key part of our business growth strategy by delivering sustainable products, particularly on the B2B side.

"It helps our customers, first and foremost, achieve their environmental goals, but it's also a key differentiator to competitive advantage and it's a growth driver.

"We use low carbon aluminum for our packaging. It has carbon labels, so we're very transparent that our customers can look at us and decide if it meets their needs, how they want to contribute to the planet."

With over 30 years' experience developing products in the presenting tool market, Logitech are experts in this space. Despite the expanding shift to remote work, over 35 million presentations are still given daily.

However, along with the commonly held fear of heights and arachnids, public speaking still ranks within the top three fears in the United States. Logitech research shows that 64 per cent of presenters experience anxiety beforehand, 76 per cent want to be prepared, and genuine engagement is vital to a successful presentation.

An update to the original Spotlight, first released back in 2017, the Spotlight 2 presenting tool features haptic feedback, digital highlighting, plenty of customisation through Logi Options+ software, and is built for the modern presentation.

The ability to focus on text or imagery through the force-sensitive highlighting button, as well as inbuilt guided breathing exercises to boost confidence, makes the Spotlight 2 much more than the garden variety PowerPoint clicker.

Haptic feedback supports guided breathing and delivers subtle pulses to help presenters remain cool, calm and collected, whether it's in the all-hands Monday morning Teams chat, in the boardroom or on stage at the tech summit.

"For us at Logitech, when we think about human-centric innovation, it flows right into our mission at Logitech, which is to extend human potential at work and play," Mingori said.

"We do this through innovative, intuitive, and diverse products, and most importantly, they serve people's needs.

"It's not just generic tech, and it's really embedded across our entire design and development philosophy. If you think about productivity, it really no longer has an address.

"For most of us, our offices, it's no longer just a place. It's really a mindset."