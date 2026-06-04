Getac launches rugged ZX80W tablets in ANZ markets

Getac has launched the ZX80W and ZX80W-EX rugged tablets in Australia and New Zealand, expanding its ZX80 range of 8-inch devices in both markets.

The new models run Windows 11 on ARM architecture and target field workers in sectors including defence, utilities, transport and logistics. They are designed for use in remote and regional locations where access to charging can be limited.

Both devices use Qualcomm's QCS6490 platform and come with 12GB of LPDDR5 memory and 256GB of universal flash storage. They also feature a fanless design intended to support long periods of field operation.

Windows on ARM

The ZX80W runs Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC in an 8-inch format. Getac is positioning it for organisations that want access to Windows-based applications and security tools in a smaller tablet.

Both tablets include a 6th Generation Qualcomm AI Engine and a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU for on-device processing. This supports functions such as recognition, analytics and automation without relying heavily on cloud connectivity.

That approach is aimed at field settings where internet access may be weak or unavailable. Getac cited uses including unmanned aerial vehicle flight control in utilities, predictive asset management, and electronic logging devices in transport and logistics.

Hazardous sites

The ZX80W-EX is the variant for hazardous environments. It carries ATEX and IECEx Zone 2/22 certification and includes additional safety-focused design changes, including thicker display glass, an enhanced back cover, a protected docking connector cover, and seals on exposed screw covers.

Both models meet MIL-STD-810H and IP67 standards and can withstand drops of up to 1.8 metres. Each also has a daylight-readable display and is built to operate across a wide temperature range.

The ZX80W is rated for temperatures from minus 29 degrees Celsius to 63 degrees Celsius, while the ZX80W-EX is rated from minus 21 degrees Celsius to 55 degrees Celsius. The standard ZX80W weighs 590 grams and the ZX80W-EX weighs 780 grams.

Field demand

Rugged device suppliers have been trying to balance battery life, portability, and compatibility with existing enterprise software, particularly for frontline staff working outside conventional office settings. In that context, ARM-based Windows devices are drawing attention as vendors seek lower power consumption without moving customers away from established Windows systems.

Getac said the launch responds to demand in Australia and New Zealand for rugged tablets that combine a compact design with the Windows operating system. The regional focus reflects the use of mobile computing in industries that often operate across large distances and in harsh conditions.

Frank Baldrighi outlined the company's view of the market need.

"Frontline teams need secure, reliable access to enterprise systems wherever work happens. The ZX80W series brings the efficiency of Windows on ARM into a compact 8-inch rugged form factor, helping Australian and New Zealand organisations connect field operations more closely with core IT infrastructure. From everyday fieldwork to hazardous environments, these devices give customers a versatile mobile solution designed to support productivity, security, and performance in demanding conditions," said Frank Baldrighi, Senior Business Development Manager, Australia and New Zealand, Getac.

Local processing

Getac supplies rugged laptops, tablets, and video systems to customers in more than 100 countries, spanning defence, public safety, utilities, manufacturing, and transport. The ZX80W and ZX80W-EX add to a product line aimed at organisations that need mobile hardware for physically demanding work environments.

The launch also underlines the growing role of local processing in industrial devices as companies look to run more software on equipment in the field rather than sending data back to the cloud. For workers at isolated sites, that can matter as much as ruggedisation, because processing delays or lost connections can affect inspections, maintenance tasks, and operational reporting.

In Australia and New Zealand, where field operations often involve long travel distances and variable network coverage, device endurance and offline use remain central buying considerations. The ZX80W-EX adds another option for customers that need certified equipment in potentially explosive settings.