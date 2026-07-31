Hands-on review: Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G balances style

Oppo's Reno series has traditionally occupied the space between mainstream and flagship smartphones. The Reno 16 Pro 5G moves further upmarket, with a premium build, a 200MP main camera and a New Zealand price of NZD $1,799.

That price brings higher expectations. The phone meets many of them through its polished design, strong display and broad camera system. It is less convincing when measured on processing power and charging flexibility.

Compact build

The Reno 16 Pro stands apart from the growing number of oversized Android phones. Its 6.32-inch display makes the device easier to handle with one hand. The narrow body also sits comfortably in a pocket.

The Starlight Black model is about 8.2mm thick and weighs roughly 188g. The Pop White version is slightly thicker and heavier. Neither feels bulky.

Oppo uses a glass rear panel and an aluminium frame. The camera housing flows into the back rather than appearing as a separate block. The construction feels solid, although the rounded corners and flat sides follow a familiar modern smartphone formula.

Pop White is the more distinctive finish. Its pattern shifts beneath the glass as light moves across the surface. Starlight Black is more restrained and better suited to buyers who prefer a conventional appearance.

Durability is another strength. The phone carries high-level water and dust resistance, including IP68 and IP69K certification. That does not make it indestructible, but it provides useful protection against rain, spills and dusty environments.

Bright display

The 6.32-inch AMOLED panel has a resolution of 2640 x 1216 pixels. Text appears sharp, photographs show fine detail and colours remain controlled rather than excessively saturated.

Outdoor visibility is good. The screen can reach higher brightness levels when required, while deep blacks help video and games retain contrast indoors.

The adaptive refresh rate moves between 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz and 144Hz. Scrolling and interface animations feel smooth. The 144Hz maximum is less significant than it sounds because it is limited to selected games. Most use will take place at 120Hz or below.

Thin bezels help the display feel larger than its measurements suggest. The compact dimensions remain one of the phone's clearest advantages. Buyers do not have to accept a large handset to get a high-quality screen.

Daily speed

The Reno 16 Pro uses MediaTek's Dimensity 8550 Super platform. The New Zealand model has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Everyday performance is responsive. Apps open quickly, multitasking is fluid and switching between the camera, navigation, messaging and streaming services does not create obvious delays. The phone also handles demanding games at sensible settings.

The limitation is value rather than usability. Several similarly priced phones use faster flagship processors. Those devices offer more headroom for intensive gaming, video editing and long-term performance.

The Reno 16 Pro also uses UFS 3.1 storage rather than the newer UFS 4 generation found in some premium rivals. There is no microSD expansion, although 512GB should be sufficient for most buyers.

Camera range

The rear camera system is the centrepiece. It combines a 200MP main camera with a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telephoto camera. The telephoto lens provides 3.5x optical zoom. Optical stabilisation is included on the main and telephoto cameras.

The main camera produces detailed images in good light. The high-resolution sensor also provides flexibility when cropping. Standard photographs do not need to be captured at the full 200MP setting to benefit from the sensor.

Colour is generally pleasing, with enough contrast to make images look ready for sharing. Portraits are handled well, particularly when the phone can separate the subject from a simple background.

Results become less consistent in difficult conditions. Strong backlighting can expose limitations in HDR processing. Night photographs can show visible grain, especially in darker areas of the sky.

The 50MP ultra-wide camera is more useful than the low-resolution secondary cameras fitted to many mid-range phones. It retains reasonable sharpness across the frame and keeps distortion under control.

The 3.5x telephoto camera is another practical addition. It suits portraits, buildings and subjects that cannot be approached closely. Images remain usable at 7x and can still hold detail at around 10x in good light. The advertised digital zoom reaches much further, but quality declines rapidly beyond that point.

The 50MP front camera includes autofocus and a wide field of view. It captures detailed selfies and can fit several people into the frame without forcing everyone to stand at arm's length.

Video recording reaches 4K at 60 frames per second on both the rear and front cameras. Auto-straightening helps keep handheld footage level. Dual-view recording can capture the user and the scene at the same time.

Creative tools

Oppo has placed considerable emphasis on editing features. AI Eraser removes selected people or objects from photographs. It works best when the background is simple and predictable. More complex scenes can produce visible reconstruction errors.

AI Remix Collage combines subjects from photographs, motion images and video. Popout tools can isolate objects for use in layered compositions. Pop Cam adds retro treatments such as digital-camera, instant-film and light-leak effects.

These tools are easy to access from the camera and Photos apps. They are more convenient than exporting every image to a separate editor. Some will be useful only occasionally, but object removal and basic subject extraction have clear practical value.

ColourOS 16 also includes AI Mind Space for saving and organising information. AI Menu Translation is designed to translate menus and add visual explanations. AI Bill Manager can organise receipts and payment records.

The range is broad, although the number of tools can make the interface feel busy. Oppo would benefit from making the most useful options easier to find and allowing less relevant features to stay out of view.

Battery life

The New Zealand model has a 6000mAh battery. That is a strong capacity for a phone of this size.

It should comfortably cover a full day of mixed use. Navigation, photography, messaging, social media and video place predictable demands on the battery. Lighter users may reach well into a second day.

The phone supports 80W wired charging. A compatible charger can restore a meaningful amount of power during a short break, while a complete charge takes about an hour.

Wireless charging is absent. That omission is difficult to ignore at NZD $1,799, particularly when many premium competitors support both wired and wireless charging.

Software polish

ColourOS 16 runs on Android 16. The interface is fast, highly customisable and visually consistent. Animations are smooth and the settings menu provides extensive control over the home screen, display and notifications.

The software also arrives with more pre-installed applications than necessary. Some can be removed, but the initial setup feels more cluttered than it should on an expensive phone.

Several advanced display and convenience features are buried inside menus. Buyers may need to spend time adjusting settings before the phone operates exactly as they expect.

Final verdict

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G is a refined smartphone with a clear focus. It is compact, comfortable to hold and equipped with a versatile set of cameras. Its screen is sharp and smooth, while the battery and wired charging are well suited to daily use.

The Reno 16 Pro works best for buyers who prioritise design, photography and a compact size.