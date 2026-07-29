Rithum adds HEOS support & launches Prestige surrounds

Rithum has added native HEOS by Denon support to its Switch smart home control platform and launched its Prestige Surround Collection in Australia and New Zealand.

The update expands the range of audio systems that can be controlled from Rithum's wall-mounted touchscreen and adds new design options for residential installations. AVOZ, the brand's distributor in Australia and New Zealand, said the software update and new surrounds are available through its dealer network across Australia.

Rithum Switch is designed to replace a traditional light switch with a touchscreen that lets users manage several home functions from a single point on the wall. The interface supports multi-room audio, lighting scenes, climate settings, smart home routines and, on Pro models, video intercom functions.

The addition of HEOS means the platform now works natively with Denon and Marantz multi-room audio systems. It joins existing support for Sonos, BluOS, iEAST and WiiM, broadening the range of audio brands installers can use while keeping the same control interface throughout the home.

Audio expansion

The broader compatibility is aimed at custom installers and integrators working across different residential projects and technology stacks. Rather than relying on a single audio ecosystem, they can use the same wall controller with systems built around several brands.

For homeowners, the appeal is a fixed control point that reduces reliance on brand-specific apps on smartphones or tablets. Rithum argues that an always-available wall interface can make core functions such as music, lighting and temperature adjustment easier to access day to day.

The update is also positioned for retrofit projects as well as new builds. In renovations, the platform is intended to work alongside existing lighting, audio, climate and smart home products without requiring a complete replacement of installed systems.

Design options

Alongside the software update, Rithum introduced the Prestige Surround Collection, a set of surrounds intended for higher-end residential interiors. The range is designed to give designers, architects and integrators more choice when matching the wall control hardware to a room's finish.

This reflects a broader shift in the smart home market, where visible control hardware is increasingly treated as part of the interior design rather than a purely functional fitting. In the premium housing segment, appearance can be as important as interoperability.

Rithum's product strategy centres on combining several control functions in one wall-mounted interface. In addition to audio and lighting, the Switch range includes thermostat functions through Rithum Stat, weekly scheduling for temperature control, automation triggers and Power over Ethernet options. Pro models also include an integrated speaker for video intercom systems.

Wider ecosystem

Beyond HEOS support, Rithum's native integrations now span a broader list of smart home and technology brands, including Audioflow, Philips Hue, Control4, KNX, Lutron, Homey Pro, DoorBird, Heatmiser, Hikvision, HDAnywhere, Fibaro, Shelly, Spotify Connect and ZUMA Array.

This breadth of integration matters in the custom installation sector because dealers often need to work with a mix of legacy and newly specified systems within the same property. A control layer that sits above multiple subsystems may simplify the user experience even when the underlying equipment varies from room to room or project to project.

AVOZ, which focuses on residential audio, home cinema and smart home products in Australia and New Zealand, said the update gives local integrators more flexibility in refurbishment and new residential projects. It also described the new surrounds as a response to demand for products that better suit premium interiors.

The release highlights the continuing push among smart home vendors to move beyond app-based control and towards dedicated interfaces embedded in the home. In this segment, suppliers are competing not only on integration with audio and automation brands, but also on how unobtrusively their hardware fits into the built environment.

With HEOS support added, Rithum's Switch platform can be paired with Denon, Marantz, Bluesound, Sonos, WiiM and iEAST-based audio setups while presenting a consistent control method on the wall. The Prestige Surround Collection extends that offer to the device's visual design, giving installers another option when specifying systems for high-end residential projects.