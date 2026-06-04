No blind spots: Reolink unveils dynamic, AI-powered range

Security technology company Reolink has unveiled a new range of AI-powered surveillance products for 2026, including a flagship multi-lens camera platform designed to reduce blind spots and improve event detection across residential and commercial use cases.

The announcement comes as the firm continues its expansion in the Australian market, seeking to grow its presence beyond online-based sales. Having already partnered with national retailers The Good Guys and Costco, Reolink is aiming to significantly boost its retail presence down under with more brick and mortar agreements as the year progresses.

Reolink's growth strategy in Australia reflects broader changes in the smart home and security sectors, where demand for AI-powered automation and privacy-conscious processing continues to increase.

Founded in 2016, the company initially built its business through direct-to-consumer online sales and marketplaces such as Amazon, with its focus shifting to new product development and security camera innovation

The two key product launches include the OMVI flagship camera series, and a power-efficient range of consumer-focused security devices designed around extended battery life and greater installation flexibility.

The OMVI series introduces a triple-lens architecture that combines wide-area monitoring with active subject tracking. The flagship OMVI X16 model features dual panoramic lenses that capture a 180-degree field of view, paired with a pan-tilt camera capable of 360-degree movement tracking.

This innovative design addresses one of the longstanding limitations of conventional pan-tilt security cameras: while traditional cameras can follow a moving subject, they may temporarily lose visibility of areas outside the current direction of the lens.

By combining a panoramic view with an independent tracking lens, the OMVI platform aims to maintain continuous coverage while simultaneously zooming in on areas of interest.

The 360-degree capability means just one camera is potentially as effective as a multi-cam setup, bringing down costs for prospective commercial and consumer purchasers.

The OMVI will be useful in many scenarios, across both business and consumer use cases, according to Nick Nigro, Vice President of Sales Australasia at Reolink.

"The idea is that you're capturing everything in the 180 (degrees)," Nigro said.

"And then if something, let's say if someone comes, a person comes onto your property, that will track it in a full 360.

"So you won't lose track of them. One of the issues with pan tilt cameras, if it's a single lens, if it's tracking a subject over here, it doesn't record the activity that the lenses are facing.

"The idea is it captures everything, tracks up and you can zoom into it. So there's effectively no blind spots. One camera can do the job of up to three or four now."

A key component of the new platform is Reolink's expanding AI ecosystem, known as Reolink Neura. The company has invested heavily in on-device artificial intelligence designed to improve both event detection and video search capabilities.

Instead of simply identifying broad categories such as people, vehicles or animals, the latest AI models are designed to recognise a wider range of events and characteristics. Users can search footage based on specific activities or attributes, helping reduce the time required to locate relevant recordings.

The AI system also supports more targeted notification settings, allowing users to receive alerts only for specific events.

Homeowners can choose to ignore routine motion caused by pets, while also setting up immediate notifications for activity near a designated area of the property, such as a postman or delivery driver arriving, or an unsolicited visit from that inquisitive neighbour.

These new capabilities can help transform security systems from passive recording devices into more proactive monitoring tools, especially in higher danger areas.

"One of the biggest challenges with security cameras is information overload," Nigro said.

"If users receive too many false notifications, they eventually stop paying attention to them. Smarter detection helps ensure alerts remain meaningful and actionable."

Alongside the OMVI platform, Reolink also introduced a new power-efficient product family developed in partnership with semiconductor manufacturer Qualcomm.

The range includes fixed-position cameras, video doorbells and indoor pan-tilt devices capable of operating for up to nine months using standard AA batteries.

Another new offering is the portable MagiCam, designed for both indoor and outdoor use.

"The MagiCam is a little cube camera," Nigro said.

"You can move it around any way you want. If you're going away, you can take it away with you. If you've got Wi-Fi, it's magnetic, you can go indoor and outdoor as well.

"(It uses) AA batteries to give customers a level of convenience. When you go away, or when you're about to go away, you find that your camera may be flat and you don't want to wait to charge. You can just quickly swap it with common AA batteries from any device and put it in there and not lose security as well."

Conscious of consumers being bombarded with subscriptions for everything from food delivery to entertainment in 2026, Reolink is providing customers the choice between storing footage locally with SD cards, and cloud storage.

Committed to a one-purchase model, there are no plans to go down the path of a subscription model for more advanced cloud storage and features.

Continued investment in AI, power efficiency and advanced camera hardware will remain central to Reolink's strategy, as will continued growth in the Australian market going forward.