AI Media Station puts edge intelligence in the lounge

Shenzhen KTC Technology and Consult Red have developed a proof-of-concept smart home media terminal that uses on-device AI processing and face recognition for personalised media and interface features.

The system, named the AI Media Station, is powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing QCS8550 processor. Developed as a collaboration between Shenzhen KTC Technology and Consult Red, the device was unveiled as a demonstration at CES 2026. Qualcomm also showcased the project as a key component of its presence at the event, highlighting its role in the expansion of edge AI within the home entertainment sector.

The companies described the AI Media Station as a single living room device that combines 4K media playback with local AI processing. They said the design runs voice recognition and AI workloads on the device rather than in the cloud.

Product outline

The AI Media Station centres on a voice-driven user interface and a conversational assistant. The companies said the interface does not remove the remote control. They also said the system uses audio and small language model frameworks for local processing.

The demonstration includes face recognition. The companies said this provides user profiles and can drive targeted advertising and content recommendations. They positioned this as a route to new monetisation models for media service providers and device operators.

The companies also listed gesture gaming, personal assistance, smart home control, and app control as example functions for the device. The information presented at CES described the unit as a smart home management interface as well as a media device.

The software stack uses the RDK-V open software platform, according to the companies. They also said the unit supports extended application support. The user interface uses Flutter.

Local processing

KTC and Consult Red put emphasis on local processing for responsiveness and privacy. They said local handling of voice recognition and AI processing removes dependency on the cloud.

Media devices have become a focus area for on-device AI as consumer electronics makers and chipset vendors look for ways to keep latency low and reduce data transfers. Service providers also continue to explore advertising and discovery features as streaming competition intensifies and households use multiple services.

Partners involved

Consult Red said it worked on use cases and user experience design and development for the project. KTC positioned its contribution around smart displays and media terminals.

Qualcomm referenced the processor as the foundation for the concept. The company framed the project as part of a broader shift towards "edge AI" in home entertainment devices.

One brief statement from Qualcomm described the direction of the project.

"We're bringing advanced on-device AI to the heart of the living room with KTC and Consult Red. Powered by the Dragonwing processor, the AI Media Station transforms a simple display into an intelligent hub for entertainment and smart home control. This innovative platform unlocks next-gen experiences like face-recognition profiles, voice-first interaction, gesture gaming, personal assistance, smart home management, and more - all with privacy built in. Together, we're redefining how families connect, play, and enjoy content," said Erick Hong, Senior Director, Business Development, Qualcomm Technologies.

Consult Red's CEO also addressed its role in the project and the intended audience for the work.

"We're proud to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies and KTC to bring the AI Media Station to life. With deep expertise across silicon, software and service delivery, Consult Red is uniquely positioned to guide service providers, OEMs and silicon vendors in unlocking the full potential of edge AI for media applications, turning strategy into reality," said Griffin.

KTC's marketing lead described the device as a distinct category compared with existing home devices.

"AMS is not just a smarter OTT box or an expensive smart speaker. It's the ultimate answer from KTC and Consult Red - a device that listens, sees, and cares for every family member, all powered by Qualcomm Technologies. We call it the AI Media Station because it's the smart media heart of tomorrow's homes," said Lin.

The companies have not set out commercial launch plans or timelines for the AI Media Station. They described it as a proof-of-concept and a demonstration for service providers, device makers and chipset partners.