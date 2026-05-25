Samsung launches 6K Odyssey gaming monitor worldwide

Samsung has launched its latest Odyssey gaming monitors and ViewFinity S8 displays worldwide. The range includes what it describes as the industry's first 6K gaming monitor.

The new line-up centres on three Odyssey G8 models, alongside an Odyssey G7 intended to broaden its OLED gaming range, and two ViewFinity S8 monitors for professional users.

The launch builds on Samsung's push in the gaming monitor market, where it holds an 18.9 per cent revenue share. It also ranked first in OLED gaming monitors for a third straight year with a 26 per cent share, according to figures from International Data Corporation cited by the company.

At the top of the gaming range is the 32-inch Odyssey G8, model G80HS. The screen offers 6K resolution at 165Hz, with a Dual Mode setting that allows up to 330Hz at 3K resolution.

A second Odyssey G8, the 27-inch G80HF, is positioned as a more flexible option for different styles of play. It supports 5K resolution at 180Hz or up to 360Hz in QHD through the same Dual Mode feature.

The third G8 model is the Odyssey OLED G8, or G80SH, available in 27-inch and 32-inch versions. It uses an OLED panel with 4K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, and includes glare reduction and USB-C connectivity with up to 98W charging.

The 32-inch OLED G8 has also received VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, according to Samsung, and uses its QD-OLED Penta Tandem technology.

Across the G8 range, Samsung has included DisplayPort 2.1 support for higher-bandwidth visual output, as well as AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible support. The line also includes HDR10+ GAMING, which adjusts brightness and contrast during play.

Broader OLED push

Samsung has also introduced the 32-inch Odyssey OLED G7, model G73SH, as part of an effort to bring OLED gaming screens to a wider group of buyers. The display offers 4K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, while Dual Mode allows up to 330Hz in FHD.

The G7 has a 0.03ms response time, aimed at players who want faster on-screen response in competitive titles. Its addition gives Samsung a broader spread of OLED products across its gaming monitor portfolio.

"With the launch of the latest Odyssey and ViewFinity lineups, we continue to push the boundaries of performance and visual quality," said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics.

"With our 2026 lineup, we are delivering our most advanced display technologies yet while expanding access, enabling more users to experience Samsung's innovations across gaming and professional environments," Lee said.

Professional displays

Alongside the gaming products, Samsung has updated its ViewFinity S8 range for office and creative work. The line-up includes a 40-inch curved ViewFinity S8, model S85TH, and a 27-inch ViewFinity S8, model S80HF.

The 40-inch screen features WUHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It supports Thunderbolt 5, with data transfer speeds of up to 80 Gbps and charging of up to 140W, and includes an Easy Connection feature intended to simplify links across devices.

The 27-inch model offers 5K resolution and USB-C connectivity for data transfer and charging. It is designed to give professional users access to higher-resolution screens in a more accessible format.

The latest launch highlights how monitor makers are increasingly segmenting the market between high-end gaming products and displays tailored to work tasks such as content creation, multitasking and device connectivity. It also reflects the growing role of OLED and higher-resolution panels as manufacturers seek to differentiate products beyond screen size alone.

The new Odyssey G8 range, Odyssey G7 and ViewFinity S8 models are now available to order.