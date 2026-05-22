Is Google dead? How AI is rewriting the rules of search, and what it means for NZ businesses

For more than two decades, "doing SEO" meant one thing: getting Google to like you. You stuffed the right keywords into your headings, chased backlinks from respectable websites, and anxiously watched your page inch up the search rankings. It was a game, and most businesses played it.

That game isn't over, but the rules have changed dramatically. And if you're a New Zealand business still playing by the old rulebook, you may already be losing ground without knowing it.

The Rise of Zero-Click Search

Here's an uncomfortable truth for anyone who has invested in organic search traffic: a growing number of people are getting the answers they need without ever clicking your link.

Google's AI Overviews, the AI-generated summaries that now appear at the top of many search results pages, have made this the new normal. Research from Bain found that 80% of consumers rely on zero-click results in at least 40% of their searches, and that organic traffic has dropped an estimated 15–25% as a result. Meanwhile, 65% of Google searches now end without any click to an external website at all.

And it's not just Google. Tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Microsoft Copilot are rapidly becoming the first port of call for millions of people researching products, services, and decisions. ChatGPT now has over 800 million weekly active users, a figure that doubled in just eight months through 2025. Closer to home, 58% of users globally say they've already replaced traditional search engines with AI tools for product and service discovery.

The way people find things online has fundamentally shifted. The question is whether your business is visible in this new landscape.

From Keywords to Conversations

The biggest change in search isn't cosmetic, it's cognitive. Traditional SEO was built around keywords. You'd identify the phrases people typed into Google, optimise your content around those exact phrases, and hope your page ranked. It was formulaic, sometimes cynical, and often effective.

AI-powered search engines work completely differently. They don't match keywords, instead they understand intent. When someone asks ChatGPT "what's the best way to insulate a home in New Zealand?" the AI interprets the full context of that question: the climate, the user's likely budget considerations, the regulatory environment. It synthesises an answer from multiple sources and delivers it conversationally, often without sending the user anywhere at all.

This matters enormously for content strategy. Writing for AI search means thinking less about phrases and more about genuinely answering questions. AI search queries average 23 words, compared to just 4 words on traditional Google, because people are describing their full situation rather than typing fragments. The content that gets cited is content that clearly, directly, and authoritatively answers those detailed questions.

Meet GEO: The New Discipline You Need to Know

This is where a new field called Generative Engine Optimisation, or GEO, comes in.

GEO is the practice of optimising your content to be cited by AI systems, rather than simply ranked by traditional search algorithms. While SEO gets you a blue link on a results page, GEO gets your brand, data, or expertise referenced in the answer itself, even if the user never visits your site.

The distinction sounds subtle but has significant implications. When an AI recommends a product, explains a concept using your research, or names your business as a trusted source, users treat that as an authoritative endorsement. Trust transfers from the AI to you. And crucially, 64% of consumers say they're ready to purchase products suggested by AI, which means being cited in these answers has direct commercial value.

The competitive window is still wide open. By early 2026, most enterprise marketing teams have a GEO strategy in place, but the vast majority of small and medium businesses, including most Kiwi SMEs, have not started yet. That's a significant first-mover opportunity for businesses willing to act early.

What Actually Works in the AI Search Era

The good news is that GEO and SEO aren't in conflict, they're complementary. AI systems pull from live web results, which means strong traditional SEO still feeds into AI visibility. But GEO adds specific requirements that older content strategies don't address.

Structure your content for extraction. AI systems don't read pages the way humans do - they break content into passages and evaluate each one independently. Every section of your content should stand on its own, beginning with a direct answer before expanding into context. Think FAQ-style thinking applied to everything you publish.

Prioritise freshness. Research suggests that 50% of content cited in AI answers is less than 13 weeks old. AI systems heavily favour recent, updated information. Adding a "What's changed in 2025" section to older articles, updating statistics regularly, and publishing consistently all improve your chances of being cited.

Make your content citable. Include specific data, cite your sources, and write in clear, declarative sentences. Content with proper schema markup, structured data that tells AI what your content means, shows 30–40% higher visibility in AI-generated answers.

Build genuine authority. Research from Princeton shows that AI engines strongly favour earned media from digital PR and authoritative third-party sources over brand-owned content. This means investing in PR, getting mentioned in reputable publications (like FutureFive), and building a reputation that extends beyond your own website.

Don't block the bots. Many businesses are inadvertently invisible to AI crawlers. Check your robots.txt file and server settings, some website platforms block AI indexing by default, which means no AI can ever read or cite your content.

The Kiwi Opportunity

New Zealand businesses often feel at a disadvantage when competing against larger international players online. But the shift to AI search may actually level the playing field in interesting ways.

AI systems care about relevance and clarity, not just domain size. A well-structured, genuinely helpful page from a local plumber in Palmerston North can be cited just as readily as content from a global brand, if it clearly answers the question being asked. Local knowledge, genuine expertise, and clear writing matter more than ever.

Google AI Overviews now operate across more than 200 countries and 40 languages, and New Zealand is firmly in scope. The businesses that start building for AI-era search now will compound that advantage over time, much the same way early SEO adopters dominated their niches for years.

The Bottom Line

Google isn't dead. But its monopoly on how people find things is crumbling, and the landscape has fragmented in ways that demand a fresh strategy.

The businesses that will thrive in the next five years are the ones that stop thinking about "ranking" and start thinking about "being cited." That means content built around real questions, structured for AI extraction, refreshed regularly, and backed by genuine authority and expertise.

SEO isn't going away, it's evolving. The question is whether your business evolves with it.