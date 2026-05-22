HP launches AI PC range in Australia & New Zealand

HP has launched a new commercial and consumer PC portfolio in Australia and New Zealand, built around Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors across business, consumer and gaming products.

The line-up includes OmniBook, OmniStudio, EliteBook and ZBook devices, along with a reworked gaming offer that brings OMEN and HyperX together under the HyperX brand across desktops, displays and accessories.

The launch aims to change patterns of work and device use as people move between home, office, and travel. HP is positioning the portfolio for users who want a single set of machines for office tasks, creative work, collaboration and entertainment.

Among the products highlighted are the OmniStudio X 27 all-in-one desktop, the OmniBook Ultra 14 laptop, the EliteBook X G2i Flip and the ZBook X G2i mobile workstation. They are now on sale in both markets.

AI features sit at the centre of the new range. HP says the systems are designed to run certain AI workloads locally via dedicated processing elements in the latest Intel chips, to improve response times, multitasking, and privacy.

The approach reflects a wider shift in the PC market as manufacturers try to persuade businesses and consumers to upgrade hardware for AI-assisted software, video calls and content creation. Suppliers are also using those features to argue for longer battery life and more efficient on-device computing.

Brad Pulford, Managing Director of HP Australia and New Zealand, said the company sees flexibility, rather than a fixed workplace, as the starting point for device design.

"Work no longer fits neatly into a single place, role or nine‐to‐five day, and technology needs to adapt to people, not the other way around," Pulford said.

"At HP, we believe the future of work is human‐centric and flexible, powered by intelligent technology that helps people stay productive, creative and connected wherever work happens. Our next‐generation portfolio brings this to life by combining AI‐powered performance with a seamlessly connected ecosystem, so work feels simpler, more intuitive and more secure."

Intel is supplying the processors behind the range and described the partnership as part of a broader push into AI PCs.

"Together with HP, we're helping shape the future of work through AI-powered PCs designed for how people work today. Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors deliver strong performance, improved efficiency and built-in AI capabilities that support smarter multitasking, faster content creation and more responsive computing experiences, on a device that lasts more than a day," said Glen Boatwright, Country Manager, Intel Australia and New Zealand.

"Combined with HP's innovation and ecosystem, we're delivering technology that not only meets today's workplace needs but is ready for the next wave of AI-driven productivity."

Consumer models

In the consumer segment, HP is leading with the OmniStudio X 27 and the OmniBook Ultra 14. The OmniStudio X 27 has a 27-inch QHD display and optional Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics, while the OmniBook Ultra 14 combines a 3K OLED display with AI-based collaboration tools and fast charging.

These products are aimed at buyers who use a single device for work, media consumption and creative applications. The focus on display quality and graphics options suggests HP is targeting users who want more than a standard productivity laptop but don't want to move to a specialist workstation.

Business line

For corporate users, the EliteBook X G2i Flip is positioned as a lighter device for hybrid work, with a convertible form factor and built-in collaboration tools. The ZBook X G2i, by contrast, is aimed at professionals handling heavier workloads such as 3D design, video editing and AI-related tasks.

The ZBook X G2i can be configured with Nvidia RTX PRO Blackwell graphics and includes Wi-Fi 7 support. HP also describes the workstation as a Copilot+ PC and says it uses recycled materials in its design.

Pricing

Australian pricing starts at AUD $2,899 for the OmniStudio X 27, AUD $4,499 for the OmniBook Ultra 14, AUD $4,500 for the EliteBook X G2i and AUD $6,500 for the ZBook X G2i. In New Zealand, pricing starts at NZD $3,499, NZD $4,999, NZD $4,817 and NZD $7,550, respectively.

The wide spread of price points shows HP is targeting several parts of the market at once, from premium consumer systems to higher-cost commercial hardware. It also highlights how AI-branded PCs are being introduced first in more expensive categories, with broader adoption across mainstream devices to follow.

The gaming and personal entertainment side of the launch also marks a branding change, with OMEN and HyperX being consolidated under a single HyperX master brand. HP is extending that identity across systems and peripherals as it seeks to create a more unified offer for users moving between work and leisure.

For HP, the release gives Australia and New Zealand access to the same product strategy it uses elsewhere: AI-focused machines, premium designs, and a tighter link between business, consumer, and gaming hardware. For channel partners and corporate buyers, the immediate question will be whether the new range can justify its price in a market where PC replacement cycles have remained uneven.

At the top end, HP appears to be betting that buyers will pay more for devices that combine local AI processing, mobility and specialist graphics in a single machine.