Microsoft launches new Surface business PCs for AI

Microsoft has launched new Surface Pro for Business and Surface Laptop for Business devices, now available in select markets with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors.

The additions are the latest refresh of Microsoft's business PC range as companies consider how to equip staff for AI workloads, stricter security requirements and hybrid working.

The new Surface Laptop for Business and Surface Pro for Business target commercial customers seeking on-device AI processing, alongside integration with Microsoft's broader software and management products. Versions with Snapdragon X2 processors are planned later this year.

The line-up includes a 13-inch Surface Laptop for Business, which Microsoft described as its most portable Surface Laptop. It starts at USD $1,499 for 16GB and 24GB configurations, while an 8GB version will follow at USD $1,299.99.

Microsoft is also selling 13.8-inch and 15-inch Surface Laptop for Business devices from USD $1,949.99. A 13-inch Surface Pro for Business starts at USD $1,949.99.

According to Microsoft, the Intel-based systems deliver up to 35% more graphics performance than Apple's MacBook Air with M5 and more than 90% faster performance than Surface Laptop 5 on select configurations using Intel Core Ultra X7 chips. Later Snapdragon X2 models are expected to deliver up to 80% faster local AI inferencing than previous versions.

Security focus

Security is central to Microsoft's pitch to business buyers. Every new Surface for Business device ships as a Secured-core PC and receives firmware updates through Windows Update.

Microsoft has also introduced an optional integrated privacy screen with anti-glare on select 13.8-inch Surface Laptop for Business models. IT teams can manage the feature, or users can switch it on with a single keystroke.

Microsoft said Surface is the first PC built on memory-safe firmware through its open-source Project Mu and Open Device Partnership Unified Extensible Firmware Interface, along with Rust-based drivers and a secure embedded controller rooted in hardware protection.

Management is another part of the offering. The devices can be managed from UEFI to browser through Microsoft Intune, with support for Windows Autopilot and the Surface Management Portal for provisioning, policy enforcement and device lifecycle tasks.

AI at the edge

Microsoft is placing particular emphasis on local AI processing rather than relying solely on cloud-based services. The devices are designed to support tasks such as meeting transcription, writing assistance, image generation and live translation, depending on configuration and service access.

That approach is already being adopted by some organisations. "Surface allows us to run AI where learning happens, on the device itself. The future of AI is not everything going to the cloud; it's AI at the edge." - Eric Sedore, AVP and Chief Technology Officer, Syracuse University

Microsoft also positioned Surface as a hardware reference point for developers building Windows AI applications and using its Foundry platform. It said this could help organisations shift some workloads from the cloud to devices and reduce infrastructure costs.

A customer in financial services also linked the devices to security and AI use. "At Flagstar, we're focused on equipping our teams with technology that's secure, flexible and ready for the next wave of AI. Surface brings together the hardware, security and Microsoft ecosystem in a way that just works, giving our teams the confidence to run AI-powered workflows on device while staying protected and productive wherever they are." - Jason Pope, Chief Technology Officer, Flagstar Bank

Design and repair

Microsoft said the devices were built with durability, repairability and energy efficiency in mind. The 13.8-inch and 15-inch Surface Laptop and the 13-inch Surface Pro use a 100% recycled aluminium enclosure, while major components across the range are replaceable.

Repairs were designed to be carried out with commonly available tools and supported by a parts supply chain intended to help IT departments keep devices in service longer rather than replacing them outright.

Battery life remains a selling point for mobile workers. Microsoft said the larger Surface Laptop models offer up to 23 hours of battery life in local video playback testing, while the Surface Pro includes optional 5G connectivity for users who need mobile access away from the office.

Screen and input features are also part of the update. The Surface Laptop for Business includes an advanced haptic touchpad, while the 3:2 display ratio across Surface devices is intended to give workers more vertical screen space for documents and multitasking.

The launch underlines Microsoft's effort to tie its hardware more closely to its software, management and AI strategy as computer makers try to define what an AI PC means for large employers. Microsoft said every device in the portfolio is built to support the end-to-end Microsoft stack, including Intune, Windows Autopilot and the Surface Management Portal.