Gigabyte bundles Surfshark One with AI laptops in ANZ

Gigabyte has launched a bundle in Australia and New Zealand that gives buyers of selected gaming laptops a 12-month Surfshark One subscription. The offer applies to certain AERO X16 and GAMING A16 models bought through authorised resellers.

Available to customers aged 18 and over in both markets, the bundle has a stated value of more than AUD $170. It ties Gigabyte's latest regional laptop push to Surfshark's consumer cybersecurity product.

The promotion focuses on two laptop models aimed at different parts of the PC market. The AERO X16 is positioned for users focused on creative and mobile work, while the GAMING A16 targets people who split their time between study, work and gaming.

Both machines use Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series laptop graphics and include Gigabyte's GiMATE AI Agent software. Gigabyte describes GiMATE as an on-device control system built around an embedded large language model rather than a cloud-based assistant.

Product focus

Gigabyte is using the bundle to add a security and privacy element to a laptop range it is also promoting for its artificial intelligence features. Across the PC market, vendors have increasingly paired hardware launches with software or subscription incentives to stand out in a crowded field.

According to Gigabyte, the AERO X16 weighs 1.9kg and measures 16.75mm thick. It also carries Pantone Validated and TÜV Rheinland-certified display credentials, and is aimed at users handling creative tasks while travelling.

The GAMING A16 includes a 180-degree lay-flat hinge and a 165Hz display. It also uses Gigabyte's in-house cooling design and what the company calls a Golden Curvature keyboard.

AI positioning

A central part of Gigabyte's pitch is that GiMATE processes data locally on the device. That reflects a broader shift among PC makers to emphasise privacy, reduce reliance on internet connections and speed access to AI tools by moving more functions onto the machine itself.

Gigabyte says the software is intended to manage system performance, power use and cooling settings. It also supports AI-based noise cancellation, voice control, local image generation and programming tasks without an internet connection.

This places the laptops within the industry's broader effort to define practical uses for AI PCs beyond processor specifications. Manufacturers have been trying to show how local AI software affects day-to-day use, particularly for creative professionals, students and hybrid workers.

Regional offer

The Australia and New Zealand promotion is limited to selected products sold through approved retail channels. Gigabyte did not specify how many subscriptions are available, but said the offer will run for a limited period.

The inclusion of Surfshark One adds a cybersecurity subscription that typically combines tools such as a VPN, antivirus and identity protection features, depending on the market package. For laptop vendors, such tie-ups can raise the perceived value of premium consumer devices without cutting headline prices.

The move also shows how hardware makers are broadening their commercial ties with software and digital services companies. As personal computers become more closely linked to subscription products, bundles can serve as both a sales tool and a path to longer-term customer retention.

Gigabyte has long been known for components such as motherboards and graphics cards, as well as gaming PCs and monitors. In recent years, like many manufacturers in the sector, it has also placed greater emphasis on laptops that can serve both work and entertainment needs.

By pairing a security subscription with AI-focused notebook models, Gigabyte is trying to address two consumer themes at once: demand for more local AI functions and concern about digital privacy. The offer is limited to the AERO X16 and GAMING A16, underscoring its focus on selected flagship consumer machines rather than its broader PC portfolio.