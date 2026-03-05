From video games to AI visibility: How women in tech can build authority through PR

My career in technology started in an unlikely place, video games.

Early on, I worked alongside game developers and publishers, helping bring new titles to market and organising media coverage around launches. It was creative, fast moving and global. It was also an industry where women were still rare in many rooms. At press events, developer briefings and industry trips, I was often one of only a few women present.

Those early experiences taught me a lesson that has shaped my career ever since.

Brilliant technology does not automatically get attention. Visibility makes the difference.

In the games industry, developers could spend years building something extraordinary. Yet the games that succeeded were often the ones people were talking about. Media coverage, reviews, interviews and industry conversations created momentum. Once attention started to build, interest followed.

The same dynamic exists across the broader technology sector.

Throughout my career I have worked with hundreds of technology companies and founders. Many were building impressive products and solving real problems. Yet one challenge appeared again and again.

Their technology was strong, but their story was not visible.

Public relations is often misunderstood in the startup world. Some founders see it as something to consider once a company reaches a certain size or after funding is secured. In reality, PR sits at the heart of the promotion element of the marketing mix.

It is one of the most powerful ways founders can build credibility, authority and recognition in their market.

When a founder is quoted in a respected publication or asked to comment on an industry trend, something important happens. Their expertise becomes visible beyond their own network. Media coverage signals credibility in a way that traditional marketing often cannot.

That credibility influences more than reputation. It opens doors.

Investors pay attention to founders who are shaping conversations in their industry. Customers trust companies they have seen or heard about through credible sources. Partners are more likely to engage with businesses that appear established and visible.

For women in technology, this kind of visibility can be especially valuable.

Many female founders are building outstanding companies, yet their voices are not always heard as frequently in industry discussions. Strategic PR helps change that by creating opportunities for women to contribute their perspectives, share insights and lead conversations.

Visibility does not just elevate individual founders. It helps broaden the voices shaping the technology ecosystem.

Another shift has made PR even more important.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how information is discovered and shared. AI systems increasingly summarise content, surface expert insights and reference trusted sources when answering questions.

This means founders who appear regularly in credible publications are more likely to be recognised as authorities within their fields.

Public relations therefore serves two audiences at once. It builds credibility with people while also strengthening the signals that search engines and AI systems rely on when identifying trusted expertise.

For founders who want to build authority in their industry, several principles are worth remembering.

First, focus on insight rather than promotion. Journalists respond to expertise. Founders who share perspectives on trends, challenges and innovations are far more likely to be quoted and invited into conversations.

Second, develop a clear story. The most compelling founders can explain not only what their technology does, but why it matters.

Third, consistency is essential. Authority grows gradually. A single interview or article rarely changes a company's trajectory, but steady visibility builds recognition over time.

Finally, founders should treat reputation as a strategic asset. Communications, marketing and PR work best when they operate together, strengthening the same narrative.

Looking back at my early years in the video games industry, the technology landscape has evolved in extraordinary ways.

One thing has not changed.

The companies and founders who capture attention are the ones who tell their stories well.

For women building technology businesses, public relations is more than a marketing tool. It is a pathway to credibility, influence and leadership in the industries shaping the future.