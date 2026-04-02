Android leads subscription app growth as markets shift

AppsFlyer has released its State of Subscriptions for Marketers 2026 report, which points to a shift in subscription app growth towards Android and emerging markets.

Based on aggregated data from 2,900 subscription apps, the study found that short drama apps were among the fastest-growing categories worldwide. Paid installs in the category rose 155% year on year, with India and Latin America emerging as major sources of demand.

More broadly, the app economy is also shifting. For the first time, paid installs made up the majority of all Android installs, reflecting a rise in paying users in developing markets.

Category Shifts

Short drama, OTT and live streaming accounted for 73% of net Android paid install growth. In both segments, the market was highly concentrated, with the top five apps controlling more than 90% of spending.

That concentration suggests strong demand but limited room for smaller rivals. It also indicates that scale and marketing budgets remain decisive in categories where user acquisition is dominated by a small number of platforms.

Growth in short drama varied significantly by country. Germany recorded a 210% annual rise in app downloads, followed by Turkey at 171% and Mexico at 170%. The UK, by comparison, saw growth of 36%.

Paid marketing appears to have played a central role in that expansion. More than 60% of all short drama installs now come from paid channels, up 25% year on year.

Different Models

Payment preferences are diverging across app categories. OTT and live streaming have moved further towards subscription-only models, with the share of revenue from pure subscriptions rising from 53% to 62%.

Short drama has moved in the opposite direction. Ad-supported revenue in the category rose from near zero to 7.4%, linked to users in fast-growing markets choosing to watch adverts rather than pay directly.

Gaming showed a different pattern. In-app purchases increased their share by 25% even as overall spending in the category declined, indicating that developers were relying less on advertising revenue than before.

Regional Trends

Across the wider subscription market, user acquisition spending rose 24% year on year. Android grew at four times the rate of iOS, underlining how strongly expansion is now being driven outside the traditional premium smartphone base.

The Indian Subcontinent accounted for 49% of net Android paid install growth, while Latin America contributed a further 18%. North America was broadly flat, suggesting that the strongest gains are now coming from markets that previously played a smaller role in paid app subscriptions.

The findings also highlighted large differences in how trial offers convert into paying users. Gaming generated the highest free-trial rate at 12.2%, but only 19% of those users went on to pay.

Education and lifestyle apps converted more than 40% of trial users into subscribers. Health and fitness apps showed a different pattern, with many users paying upfront without taking a free trial, especially in Western Europe.

The analysis covered 1.7 billion paid installs and USD $2.1 billion in user acquisition advertising spend between October 2024 and February 2026. It examined 13 categories, including OTT and live streaming, short drama, health and fitness, education, gaming, dating, business and generative AI.

Shani Rosenfelder, Director of Content Strategy and Market Insights at AppsFlyer, said the findings reflect a broader rebalancing in the sector. "The subscription app market is still growing, but the centre of gravity has shifted. Android is now the primary growth engine, emerging markets are driving the bulk of new subscribers, and the categories pulling ahead are the ones that figured out where their audience actually is, not where the industry assumed it would be. The marketers who close that gap fastest will have a meaningful advantage."