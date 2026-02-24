Mobile app installs & sessions keep climbing in 2025

Adjust reported another rise in mobile app usage, with global installs up 10% year-on-year in 2025 and sessions up 7%, driven in part by stronger eCommerce and finance activity in Asia-Pacific (APAC).

The measurement and analytics company published its Mobile App Trends 2026 report, based on data from thousands of gaming, eCommerce and finance apps. The figures suggest continued growth in mobile adoption and deeper engagement, even as marketers navigate more complex journeys spanning apps, the web and other connected environments.

In APAC, eCommerce app installs grew 7% in 2025 and finance installs rose 5%. The region also saw a sharp jump in finance usage: sessions surged 50% year-on-year, compared with a 21% rise globally.

The report linked broader finance engagement to banking and payments services becoming part of everyday routines. It also highlighted strong growth elsewhere. Latin America recorded the fastest expansion in finance, with installs up 76% and sessions up 57%. The Middle East and North Africa followed, with installs up 42% and sessions up 10%.

Gaming shifts

Gaming remained a major driver of app activity, although results varied by genre. Casual games posted 19% install growth in 2025, while sessions rose 37%. Hyper-casual titles recorded 4% growth in installs and a 31% increase in sessions.

The report also tracked session length as a measure of how long users stay engaged in an app. APAC had the longest average gaming session length globally at 33.14 minutes. Session length for casual games rose 15% to 25.92 minutes.

E-commerce patterns

In eCommerce, APAC was the second-strongest region for installs, with 7% growth. Global sessions rose 5% across the sector. Latin America led the category with 17% install growth and a 30% increase in sessions, while Europe recorded a 6% rise in sessions.

Overall, installs continued to rise while engagement grew at a steadier pace. That balance matters for app operators and advertisers: installs indicate acquisition success, while sessions and session length can reflect retention and repeat use.

Tracking consent

The report also tracked Apple's App Tracking Transparency opt-in rates among iOS users. Global opt-in rose to 38% in the first quarter of 2026, up from 35% a year earlier. Gaming recorded a 39% opt-in rate, while publications increased from 18% to 26%.

Opt-in rates affect how much data advertisers and app publishers can use for targeting and measurement. Higher consent could influence campaign design and budget allocation, although outcomes will vary by category and geography.

Multi-platform measurement

The report pointed to a shift towards multi-platform behaviour, with consumers moving between apps, the mobile web and other connected environments. This creates challenges for marketers relying on single-channel reporting or device-based views of performance.

A key focus was integrated measurement, which aims to capture activity across touchpoints. The report framed this as a growing priority for 2026 as user journeys become less linear and more fragmented across channels.

"Sustainable app growth will depend on capturing user journeys across web, app and other connected environments. It's no longer sufficient to view users in device silos when we know that conversion is influenced by multiple touchpoints," said Tiahn Wetzler, Director of Marketing, Adjust.

AI in marketing

The report also described wider use of artificial intelligence in marketing and measurement workflows, identifying three areas moving into routine operations: data analysis assistants, smart audience segmentation and a utility phase for generative AI.

These tools are increasingly embedded in systems that manage channel spend, user segmentation and real-time experience changes, rather than being run as standalone experiments.

April Tayson, Regional Vice President for INSEAU at Adjust, highlighted APAC's contribution to app activity and the implications for brands operating in the region.

"Mobile usage in APAC continues to thrive, creating powerful opportunities for marketers to drive meaningful growth across the region. As mobile becomes deeply embedded in everyday consumer behaviour, these trends provide critical direction for brands shaping their strategies for the year ahead, be it delivering highly personalised experiences or accelerating brand growth," said Tayson.