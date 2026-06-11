ASUS launches ExpertBook Ultra business laptop in Australia

ASUS has launched the ExpertBook Ultra business laptop in Australia, with pricing starting at AUD $3,399. The 14-inch model sits at the top of the company's commercial notebook range.

It weighs 0.99kg and measures 10.9mm thick. ASUS claims it can sustain 50W of CPU performance without thermal throttling, positioning it for business users who want a lighter system without giving up higher-end specifications.

The launch also covers Singapore, Malaysia and New Zealand, expanding the product's regional footprint. The laptop is available in several configurations, starting with an Intel Core Ultra 5 version and extending to Core Ultra X7 options.

One of ASUS's main technical claims centres on graphics. The company says the machine's integrated Intel Arc B390 graphics delivers about 35% more performance than an NVIDIA RTX 4050 running at 30W total graphics power.

Storage is another focus. The laptop uses PCIe Gen 5x4 solid-state storage, with ASUS citing read speeds of more than 14,000MB/s, while memory bandwidth reaches 9600MT/s.

The display is a 14-inch 3K Tandem OLED touchscreen with a resolution of 2880x1800 and peak HDR brightness of 1,400 nits. ASUS says the panel supports a variable refresh rate from 30Hz to 120Hz and uses a matte glass finish intended to reduce reflections.

Battery life is rated at up to 26 hours from a 70Wh battery. ASUS also says the system can deliver six hours of use from a 15-minute charge.

AI features

The ExpertBook Ultra is being sold as a Copilot+ PC and includes a local AI software package called MyExpert. ASUS says the suite runs without a subscription and does not depend on cloud access. Tools include AI ExpertMeet and a local Knowledge Hub.

Microsoft pointed to on-device functions such as transcription, translation and document search as part of the product's appeal for commercial customers. The emphasis on local processing reflects broader business demand for tools that reduce latency and keep sensitive information on the device.

Security features include compliance with the NIST SP 800-193 BIOS resilience standard, a dual BIOS ROM backup system, a physical webcam shield, and both fingerprint and infrared facial recognition. ASUS says SGS Brightsight Singapore independently validated the security compliance.

Design focus

The chassis uses AZ31B magnesium-aluminium alloy and is finished with what ASUS calls a nano ceramic coating. ASUS says the 14-inch machine has a smaller footprint than any other laptop in its size class.

Despite its thin design, the laptop includes a full set of ports. It has a USB Type-C port and a USB Type-A port on each side, along with HDMI 2.1 and a combined audio jack.

Input features include a 1.5mm key-travel keyboard with spill resistance and a haptic touchpad. Audio comes from a six-speaker Dolby Atmos system.

S.Y. Hsu, Co-Chief Executive Officer of ASUS, framed the launch as a statement about the company's engineering direction in commercial PCs. "The ExpertBook Ultra is the absolute pinnacle of ASUS engineering and our definitive answer to the future of work," said Hsu. "We engineered this device with zero compromises. We understand that tomorrow's business leaders require an AI-powered machine that thinks and operates as fast as they do, wrapped in a design that exudes elegance. This is the undisputed flagship of the industry."

Intel also used the launch to underline its partnership with ASUS around newer Core Ultra processors for business systems. "Intel and ASUS share a long-standing partnership built on decades of innovation and a common commitment to delivering exceptional computing experiences. With the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra, we continue this collaboration by bringing the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors to businesses across the region - enabling powerful AI-driven performance, advanced security, and premium productivity for today's modern workforce," said Tang.

Adam Owee, General Manager, Commercial Device & Solutions Sales, Asia Region at Microsoft, linked the laptop to the wider rollout of AI functions inside Windows for workplace use. "With the benefits of a Windows 11 Pro Copilot+ PC combined with the innovation delivered by ASUS in the ExpertBook Ultra, enterprise users can leverage advanced AI capabilities such as real-time transcription, real-time translation, and AI-powered document search on the device. These on-device experiences are designed to help reduce latency and support data privacy for sensitive information, enabling new ways for organisations to enhance productivity and collaboration in the modern workplace," said Owee.

Emma Ou, Commercial Regional Director, ASUS, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand, highlighted the machine's portability. "For professionals constantly moving between international airport lounges, high-end cafes, and executive boardrooms, the ExpertBook Ultra is a dream. The 0.99 kg weight, the sophisticated Morn Grey finish, and the ability to get 6 hours of productivity from a mere 15-minute charge redefine what it means to travel with power. It allows you to project strength, elegantly," said Ou.