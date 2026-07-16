AI reshapes work, safety & sales across Asia Pacific

Technology and channel leaders are using AI Appreciation Day 2026 to outline how artificial intelligence is reshaping work and risk management across Asia Pacific. Their comments point to rising expectations around voice interaction, safety accountability, and AI software consumption models.

Ling Lu, Head of New Product Development at Jabra, said the current phase of AI adoption marks a shift in how employees use digital tools. She pointed to a move from keyboard-centric interaction to voice-driven workflows in knowledge work.

"AI has already transformed the way we work, and the next shift will be how we interact with it. Over the coming years, talking to AI at work will become as natural as typing into it today. Jabra research (https://www.jabra.com/thought-leadership/beyond-the-keyboard) suggests voice interaction with AI will reach mainstream adoption by 2028. Whether summarising meetings, reviewing documents, getting quick feedback, or brainstorming ideas, speaking to AI will become an increasingly common part of the working day. As AI evolves from a productivity tool into a more active collaborator, the keyboard won't disappear, but conversation will become the most intuitive way people interact with generative AI, especially as it takes on more complex tasks at work. A voice-first approach will make work more natural, ambient, and autonomous in the age of generative AI productivity. But this shift also creates a new challenge. If AI relies on our voice, it also inherits the same audio problems that have frustrated hybrid work for years. In fact, 99% of knowledge workers (https://www.jabra.com/about/news-and-press-releases/2026-jabra-reinforces-headset-leadership-with-new-evolve3-series) say poor audio negatively impacts online meetings. AI is only as effective as what it hears. That's why the next wave of AI innovation won't be defined by smarter models alone. It will also be driven by smarter audio. Technologies that isolate voices, reduce background noise, and deliver clear, reliable voice capture will become foundational to how people work with AI. The businesses that recognise this early won't just improve communication between people, they'll unlock more value from AI by ensuring every conversation starts with clear, accurate audio," said Ling Lu, Head of New Product Development, Jabra.

Lu linked generative AI adoption to longstanding hybrid work challenges. In Jabra's view, audio infrastructure could limit the effectiveness of conversational AI tools in meeting-heavy and distributed workplaces.

The safety and risk perspective is drawing equal attention in Australia. Luke Boyle, Vice President Operations APAC at Avetta, said the national conversation is moving beyond pilots and proofs of concept to questions of duty of care and governance.

Boyle highlighted the tension between productivity gains and growing scrutiny of workplace health and safety obligations. He pointed to sectors such as mining and energy, where operators manage remote sites under weak connectivity and complex data requirements.

He said organisations in those industries need reliable real-time records of worker location and presence. He also noted that regional workforces can be more cautious about automation and AI than their metropolitan counterparts, placing greater emphasis on human oversight of safety systems.

For Boyle, that pattern underlines the need to embed AI within broader WHS, privacy, and resilience frameworks rather than treat it as a bolt-on. He argued that companies should design AI deployments alongside other monitoring, reporting, and control tools so managers can trace how decisions are made in AI-influenced environments.

"Australia's AI conversation is shifting from experimentation to accountability. For organisations with a large workforce or those operating in high-risk environments, the challenge lies in leveraging AI to accelerate productivity while simultaneously meeting rising expectations on workplace health and safety (WHS), including psychosocial safety, privacy, sustainability, auditability, and operational resilience. In particular, remote sites pose unique safety and data challenges. For example, mining and energy industries, which commonly operate sites in remote locations with poor connectivity, face more complex data needs for real-time logging of worker presence and location. Furthermore, workers in regional towns tend to adopt safety technology more cautiously, valuing trust and human involvement over rapid adoption of automation or AI solutions. This is why businesses need to take a proactive, accountability-led approach to AI and WHS in tandem, rather than one being an afterthought to the other. With AI, organisations have the opportunity to reduce the surface risk earlier, but it must be implemented strategically with other intelligence tools that enable control, oversight, and transparency across the AI-influenced environments," said Luke Boyle, Vice President Operations APAC, Avetta.

AI commercial models and distribution are also under scrutiny. Lindsay Keating, Executive Vice President and General Manager APAC at Pax8, said AI software consumption patterns are starting to resemble those of other cloud services.

He described the market as shifting from standalone deployments to subscription-based usage through marketplaces and intermediaries. His comments place managed service providers and channel partners at the centre of how small and mid-sized businesses will access AI tools.

"With AI Appreciation Day upon us, it's worth looking at where AI is heading, toward software that doesn't just assist but actually does the work, toward AI being consumed the way everything else is now, through marketplaces and partners. Not one-off direct deals, but consistent monthly consumption models. My strong view is that the channel becomes the delivery mechanism that brings AI to the masses, particularly the millions of small and mid-sized businesses that would otherwise never build this themselves. That's the democratisation piece. I'd expect a shift to outcome-based models, more consolidation, and agents working alongside people as genuine co-workers. The winners won't be whoever has the flashiest model - they'll be whoever makes it usable, governable, and trusted at scale," said Lindsay Keating, Executive Vice President and General Manager APAC, Pax8.