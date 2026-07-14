Plaud launches Plaud App in ChatGPT for meeting transcripts

Plaud has launched a ChatGPT app that allows users to access and analyse meeting recordings stored in their Plaud accounts directly within ChatGPT. The integration is available on both the web and mobile versions of the AI assistant and enables users to search, summarise and combine information using natural-language prompts.

Users can connect their Plaud account through ChatGPT's Apps directory with a one-click setup process. Once linked, recordings and transcripts can be searched and filtered by date, topic, participant or keyword without leaving the ChatGPT interface.

Meeting access

The integration allows ChatGPT to work with information already stored in a user's Plaud library. Users can ask the AI assistant to generate follow-up documents, recurring summaries and reports based on meeting transcripts and recordings.

The app also supports reviewing information across multiple speaker-labelled transcripts. Users can compile weekly team summaries, prepare consulting materials and retrieve information spanning several meetings without manually transferring content between different platforms.

The release extends Plaud's meeting transcription and analysis capabilities beyond its own software by making them available through a widely used conversational AI interface.

Platform strategy

The launch follows the company's earlier release of its Plaud MCP server, which was designed for developers seeking to integrate meeting intelligence into their own applications.

"This launch is a pivotal moment in our broader platform strategy," said Megumi Yoshinaga, Head of APAC Marketing, Plaud.

"While our Plaud MCP server introduced powerful meeting intelligence to developers this past May, the Plaud ChatGPT app brings the same capability to a broader consumer audience through a simple, no-code experience," said Yoshinaga.

The latest release shifts that functionality towards end users by removing the need for development work or custom integrations. Instead, users can connect their Plaud account through ChatGPT and immediately begin querying their existing meeting libraries.

AI integration

The integration reflects a broader trend among software providers to embed specialist business tools within general-purpose AI assistants. Rather than requiring users to switch between multiple applications, these integrations enable business information to be accessed through conversational prompts.

For Plaud users, this means meeting transcripts and recordings can become part of broader workflows inside ChatGPT. Information captured during meetings can be referenced while drafting reports, creating summaries or preparing documents without exporting files between services.

The company said the account connection process takes less than two minutes and is completed through ChatGPT's Apps directory. The app is available to users on both desktop and mobile versions of ChatGPT.

Company growth

Plaud develops hardware and software designed to capture, transcribe and organise conversations for professional use. Its products are intended to help users preserve information discussed during meetings, client calls and other workplace conversations.

According to the company, more than 2,000,000 people worldwide have used its products since 2023.

Plaud is headquartered in San Francisco and incorporated in Delaware. The company says it complies with ISO 27001, ISO 27701, GDPR, SOC 2, HIPAA and EN 18031 standards covering data security and privacy.

The new ChatGPT app provides direct access to users' existing recording libraries from within ChatGPT, allowing meeting content to be searched, summarised and incorporated into everyday work through natural-language prompts.