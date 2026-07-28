HP launches keyboard PC for compact business desks

HP has launched the EliteBoard G1a in New Zealand, its first PC built entirely into a keyboard.

The launch puts HP in a new desktop segment focused on compact form factors for fixed and semi-fixed workspaces. The product removes the need for a separate desktop tower while retaining the functions of a standard business desktop.

The EliteBoard G1a is aimed at organisations looking to standardise desktop deployments across offices, home workspaces and customer-facing settings. It is intended for sectors with stricter security and compliance requirements, including healthcare, government and financial services.

Instead of using a conventional box under or beside a desk, the system places the computer inside the keyboard itself. The design is intended to reduce desk clutter and simplify installation, with a single cable carrying power, display and data.

The device uses AMD Ryzen AI processors and can support up to four 4K displays, making it an option for staff handling heavier office workloads across multiple screens.

It also includes built-in speakers and dual microphones, potentially reducing the number of extra peripherals needed on a desk. HP said its modular architecture is designed to make servicing and maintenance easier and extend device life.

Security and IT management are central to the pitch. The EliteBoard G1a includes HP Wolf Security and management tools designed to help organisations meet compliance needs and manage large device fleets.

Neil Westhof, Director, Personal Systems, HP Australia & New Zealand, said the product reflects a shift in how employers are thinking about workspaces and equipment for staff moving between locations.

"At HP, we're constantly rethinking how technology can better support the way people work today," Westhof said.

"The EliteBoard G1a represents a new category of desktop computing, combining enterprise-grade security, desktop-class performance and a compact form factor in a single device. By integrating a full PC into a keyboard, we're giving organisations a new way to deploy and manage desktop computing while reducing the hardware footprint."

AMD partnership

AMD is supplying the processor technology behind the system. According to the chipmaker, the EliteBoard G1a includes a built-in neural processing unit delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance for on-device workplace AI tasks.

The focus on local AI processing comes as manufacturers move more AI features directly onto commercial PCs rather than relying solely on cloud-based systems. For business customers, that can affect speed, privacy and the handling of sensitive data.

Peter Chambers, Senior Director, Country Manager, AMD Australia, said the partnership is intended to give customers a simpler desktop setup without sacrificing computing power.

"AMD and HP share a commitment to empower organisations with technology that can deliver performance, security and simplicity without adding complexity to their IT environments," Chambers said.

"By combining HP's expertise in workplace innovation with AMD Ryzen AI processor technology, the HP EliteBoard G1a brings powerful on-device AI to a compact design, with a built-in NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance. This gives organisations greater flexibility in how they deploy and manage desktop computing."

Workspace shift

The product arrives as PC makers continue to reshape desktop and laptop lines around hybrid work patterns. Many organisations are still balancing the need for fixed desks in offices with setups that let employees use familiar tools across home and workplace environments.

HP said the EliteBoard G1a is suited to users with dedicated desks in more than one location, allowing them to move the keyboard-based system between workspaces while keeping the same desktop environment. The concept also reflects demand from employers looking to reduce the footprint of IT hardware in reception areas, consulting rooms and back-office spaces.

Pricing in New Zealand starts at NZD $3,200. HP has not provided a release date beyond saying the product will be sold in the market.