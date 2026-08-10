Dell launches 43-inch 4K huddle monitor in Australia

Dell has launched the Dell Pro P 43 4K Huddle Conferencing Monitor in Australia and New Zealand, targeting small meeting rooms with an all-in-one design.

The 43-inch monitor combines a 4K camera, microphones, speakers and display in one unit, reducing the number of separate devices typically installed in huddle rooms. It is designed for spaces with up to six people and is certified for Zoom Rooms.

The launch addresses a common problem in office collaboration spaces, where smaller rooms often lack built-in video conferencing equipment. Dell cited Frost & Sullivan research showing that about 64% of meeting rooms are huddle spaces, while roughly 93% of those rooms still do not have integrated video conferencing.

That gap has created a market for simpler room systems that cut installation work and ongoing support. In many offices, smaller meeting rooms still rely on separate cameras, displays and audio systems, leaving IT teams to manage different configurations across multiple sites.

Single setup

Dell positions the monitor as a replacement for that stack, with one device connected by a single USB-C cable. The cable supports video, audio through the built-in speakers and microphones, data connectivity, and up to 100W of power delivery to a connected laptop.

The unit includes a three-metre USB-C cable intended to suit typical huddle room table layouts without extensions. Participants can also switch laptops without relying on a separate room controller or wireless content-sharing system.

Alongside USB-C, the monitor includes HDMI 2.1, two USB-A downstream ports, one USB-B upstream port, and a built-in RJ45 Ethernet port with support for up to 1Gbps wired connectivity. The port selection accommodates both newer laptop-based workflows and older room hardware.

Room focus

The display uses a 43-inch 4K IPS panel and incorporates a Sony STARVIS 8MP 4K HDR camera with a 120-degree diagonal field of view. The wide-angle camera is designed to capture all participants in a small room without manual adjustment.

It also includes AI group framing, which automatically adjusts the camera view as people enter, leave or move around the room. Dell has added 3D noise reduction to improve image quality in uneven lighting conditions common in smaller office spaces.

A mechanical privacy shutter gives users a physical way to block the lens between meetings. That may appeal to organisations with stricter privacy requirements, particularly where rooms are used for internal discussions or client conversations.

Audio is handled by four omnidirectional beamforming microphones with AI noise cancellation and two front-firing 8W speakers. The setup is intended to improve voice pickup from different positions in the room while limiting background noise during hybrid meetings.

Deployment pressure

The focus on consolidation comes as companies continue to reassess office technology after the rise of hybrid work. While large boardrooms often receive dedicated audiovisual budgets, smaller rooms are more likely to be fitted out in stages or left with basic displays and ad hoc peripherals.

For employers trying to standardise meeting experiences across offices, that can create uneven quality from room to room. A combined monitor and conferencing unit offers a more uniform setup, particularly for organisations managing dozens or hundreds of meeting spaces.

The product's physical design also supports flexible installation. The stand offers tilt, swivel and height adjustment, and the monitor is VESA compatible for wall or arm mounting, giving facilities teams more options when fitting out rooms with limited space.

Sustainability claims

Dell said the monitor was designed using up to 95% post-consumer recycled plastic, 100% recycled aluminium, 80% recycled steel and 20% recycled glass. According to Dell, it also carries EPEAT Gold, EPEAT Climate+, Energy Star 8.0 and TCO Edge certifications.

These details place the product within a broader industry effort to link workplace hardware purchases to sustainability targets. Corporate buyers are increasingly being asked to weigh environmental credentials alongside cost, longevity and ease of maintenance when selecting office equipment.

The Dell Pro P 43 4K Huddle Conferencing Monitor is now available across Australia and New Zealand.