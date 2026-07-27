Tāmaki Health launches AI coach for primary care patients

Tāmaki Health has introduced an AI Health Coach into routine patient care, saying it is the first primary care organisation in New Zealand to do so.

The tool has been added to the group's existing health coaching service to support patients before, between and after appointments. It can begin a coaching conversation at any time and refer patients to human Health Coaches or clinical teams when extra support is needed.

The launch brings artificial intelligence more directly into frontline primary care at a time when health systems are under pressure from rising demand and chronic illness. Tāmaki Health, one of the country's largest privately owned healthcare providers, operates a network of general practice and urgent care clinics under the Local Doctors, White Cross and Bettr brands.

Early findings

The rollout follows more than 4,500 AI health coaching conversations. According to figures provided by the organisation, users reported an average 32% increase in confidence and ability to manage their health and wellbeing after a single coaching session, rising to 75% in the second month. Users rated the experience 8.5 out of 10 for helpfulness.

The system is aimed at lifestyle and behaviour change linked to chronic conditions commonly seen in primary care. It can help with issues including diabetes, gout, weight loss and anxiety, with patients and healthcare professionals using it to create action plans and track progress.

Where the tool detects physical symptoms, mental distress or a request for more support, patients are directed back to established clinical pathways. This structure is designed to combine digital support with clinician oversight rather than replace in-person care.

Sam Ranchhod, Chief Digital Officer, Tāmaki Health, linked the launch to wider pressures in general practice.

"Primary healthcare cannot simply rely on adding more appointments to meet growing demand. We need new ways to support people earlier, help them stay engaged between appointments and make it easier to access care when they need it," said Sam Ranchhod, Chief Digital Officer, Tāmaki Health.

Hybrid model

The AI Health Coach is built on technology from Groov, a New Zealand digital health company that also developed Ask Groov, an AI wellbeing guide for adults endorsed by Health New Zealand. Groov said Ask Groov has handled more than 13,500 wellbeing conversations since launch, helping provide the clinical and operational basis for the new primary care product.

Dr David Codyre, Clinical Director, Wellness Support Team, Tāmaki Health, and board member and member of the clinical advisory group at Groov, described the role the tool is intended to play between consultations.

"Most health improvement happens outside the consultation room. The AI Health Coach gives people practical, evidence-based support to turn advice into action, build confidence and sustain healthier behaviours between appointments, while ensuring they can be directed back to human care whenever needed," said Dr David Codyre, Clinical Director, Wellness Support Team, Tāmaki Health.

The companies said the platform was developed with clinically reviewed content, escalation pathways and governance controls specific to healthcare use. They added that it has undergone privacy impact assessments and security testing, has ISO 27001 certification, and that no unsafe AI responses were identified during normal use.

The introduction also reflects an effort to widen access to preventative support, particularly for Māori and Pasifika communities, which face a higher burden of chronic disease. By offering an always-available digital route into coaching, the service is intended to reach people who may not engage early with a clinic appointment.

Primary care shift

The model draws on New Zealand's Integrated Primary Mental Health and Addiction programme, adapting health coaching methods into a digital format. Tāmaki Health and Groov said patients were involved in the design process alongside clinicians and Health Coaches, with input into conversations, referral routes and action planning.

Matt Krogstad, Chief Executive, Groov, said the partnership shows how a service usually delivered in clinics can be extended through artificial intelligence.

"What's exciting isn't simply that we've built an AI Health Coach. It's that we're taking a largely brick-and-mortar delivery model into the AI age with proactive, personalised health for New Zealanders. Many New Zealanders don't necessarily need intensive interventions. They need practical guidance, encouragement and accountability to help them make positive changes before issues become bigger problems. AI gives us an opportunity to provide that support at a scale that has never previously been possible," said Matt Krogstad, Chief Executive, Groov.

The pilot is being rolled out across selected Tāmaki Health clinics, where both organisations plan to assess patient engagement, access and health outcomes as the service is used in day-to-day primary care.