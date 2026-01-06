Samsung unveils unified AI vision across home & TV

Samsung has set out a broad artificial intelligence strategy across TVs, audio, appliances and health services at its "First Look" event during CES in Las Vegas, pitching future devices as "companions" in daily life.

The company framed AI as a central philosophy that links its research and development, product design, operations and user experience, rather than as a feature limited to individual products.

TM Roh, CEO and Head of Samsung's Device eXperience Division, said the group intends to build AI into a wide range of devices that work together through its connected ecosystem.

"Samsung is building a more unified, more personal experience across mobile, visual display, home appliances and services," said CEO TM Roh, Samsung Electronics. "With our global connected ecosystem, and by embedding AI across categories, Samsung is leading the way to offer more meaningful everyday AI experiences."

AI in entertainment

Samsung executives outlined a TV and audio roadmap that centres on an AI layer running across its screens, soundbars and new wireless speakers.

SW Yong, President and Head of the Visual Display Business, and Sukhmani Mohta, Chief Marketing and Partnerships Officer for the US visual display unit, described how the company aims to turn its displays into what it calls "entertainment companions".

The flagship of the new TV range is a 130-inch Micro RGB display. Samsung said this model increases scale and picture quality and introduces a wider colour spectrum than previous Samsung TVs. A "Timeless Frame" industrial design places emphasis on the picture by using a minimal frame, while the panel relies on micro-sized red, green and blue diodes that emit light independently.

The Micro RGB AI Engine Pro controls the RGB output at a granular level. Samsung said this system produces more vivid and consistent images across different types of content.

Samsung has also developed an AI layer called Vision AI Companion, or VAC, which runs on its premium TVs and some other screens. VAC uses AI to interpret viewing context and spoken requests. Users can ask the TV to adjust elements of the experience by voice, and the system carries out these commands.

The company is adding viewing modes for specific content types. AI Soccer Mode Pro alters the image and audio profile during football matches. The system increases the prominence of on-pitch action and stadium atmosphere using automated picture and sound adjustments. AI Sound Controller Pro lets viewers adjust the relative volume of crowd noise, commentary and background music for TV shows and films.

VAC runs on Micro RGB, OLED, Neo QLED and UHD TVs. It also appears in the new Freestyle+ portable projector, which can project images onto walls, ceilings and irregular surfaces such as corners and curtains.

Samsung is expanding its home audio line with two WiFi speakers, the Music Studio 5 and Music Studio 7. These connect into the TV and mobile ecosystem and support multiple sound system configurations. Both products use a dot-based industrial design developed with designer Erwan Bouroullec.

The 2026 TV line-up includes support for HDR10+ Advanced. Samsung said this improves brightness handling, motion, local tone mapping and gaming features compared with earlier HDR versions.

The company also announced an expanded Odyssey gaming monitor range. The line-up includes its first 6K 3D Odyssey G9 model, alongside a new Odyssey G6 and three Odyssey G8 variants. The screens target both gamers and content creators through higher resolutions and refresh rates.

Underpinning the screens is an updated version of Samsung's Tizen operating system. Samsung said this is its most powerful iteration yet and that TVs shipping with the system will receive seven years of OS upgrades.

Simon Howe, Director - AV at Samsung Australia, said the scale of the portfolio and ongoing software updates are central to the company's strategy.

"With leading innovation and scale spanning TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile experiences, and services, Samsung is uniquely positioned to deliver trusted, reliable, and cutting edge, AI-powered products that adapt to your routines and support everyday life in subtle, meaningful ways. Through optimised form factors and ongoing partnerships, Samsung has transformed products into companions, providing personalised, natural ways to interact with devices to meet your needs easily," said Howe.

AI in the home

In appliances, Samsung executives set out plans for a home in which refrigerators, ovens, laundry machines and cleaning robots coordinate daily routines through AI.

Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of the Digital Appliances Division, and Elizabeth Anderson, Head of Integrated Marketing for the US appliances unit, positioned the AI-enabled Family Hub refrigerator as the central device in this vision.

The latest Family Hub now incorporates AI Vision that uses Google's Gemini model. The system recognises food items as they enter or leave the fridge and tracks contents over time. Samsung said this enhances meal planning and food management features in the appliance.

The Family Hub platform includes a feature called "What's for Today?". The system uses gamification and suggests recipes based on available ingredients or at random. Selected recipes appear in SmartThings Food, which then provides step-by-step instructions. The recipes can also transfer to connected ovens or other cooking appliances that start the relevant programme.

Another service, Video to Recipe, analyses cooking videos and converts them into written, sequenced steps that users can follow without pausing playback.

Samsung has added a reporting function, FoodNote, which issues a weekly summary of usage patterns. It lists the most-used ingredients, recent recipes and items that may need restocking. A feature called Now Brief presents more widgets on the Family Hub screen. Voice ID distinguishes between different household members and surfaces information specific to each person.

In laundry, the new Bespoke AI Laundry Combo combines washing and drying in a single unit to remove the handover between two machines. The latest model introduces a faster super speed cycle and improved drying performance. The Bespoke AI AirDresser wardrobe appliance offers an Auto Wrinkle Care mode that uses air and steam to smooth clothes on hangers.

The Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra robot vacuum uses a Qualcomm Dragonwing processor and an Active Stereo 3D Sensor. It can identify liquid spills, including transparent liquids such as water. A camera supports navigation and can be used for home monitoring when the user is away. The robot integrates a more conversational version of Bixby for spoken commands. Samsung said its Bespoke AI appliances have received a CES Innovation Award.

Health and data protection

Samsung also outlined a healthcare strategy that sits on top of the same device and cloud infrastructure.

Praveen Raja, Vice President and Head of Digital Health at Samsung Research America, described a shift from reactive care towards monitoring and coaching that runs continuously in the background of daily life.

The company plans to link wellness features across wearables, phones, TVs and appliances. These functions include exercise guidance, sleep coaching and recipe suggestions aligned with ingredients in connected refrigerators.

Samsung identified data security as a core element of this system. The company is placing its Knox and Knox Matrix security platforms at the base of the AI ecosystem. These systems monitor for AI-related security risks. Samsung said they work to secure data used in AI training and apply red team testing to models before deployment.

Samsung will open its exhibition zone at CES to the public and will continue to show the new products and services during the event as it seeks to embed AI features across its portfolio over the coming product cycles.