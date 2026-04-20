Goodair's Nosebuds wins design awards amid start-up nod

Goodair has won design awards for its Nosebuds wearable breathing device, and the New Zealand company was also named a finalist in a national start-up category.

Nosebuds received Gold at the Best Design Awards 2025 and a Red Dot Award for Product Design 2026. Goodair was also shortlisted for Start-Up of the Year at the Hi-Tech Awards 2026.

The device is designed to address nasal congestion through a drug-free approach. It uses controlled high- and low-pressure pulsations in the nasal cavity to stimulate nitric oxide production and the body's natural decongestion response.

Nosebuds grew out of academic work by Dr David White, a former associate professor at Auckland University of Technology. Goodair was formed in 2021 to bring that research to market.

Design Focus

Goodair has placed strong emphasis on design, positioning Nosebuds as a consumer wellness product rather than a medical device. The product features a single-button interface, an LED indicator and a charging case modelled on the form factor familiar to wireless earbud users.

Chris Thomson, Goodair's head of design and manufacturing, said the goal was to make the underlying science easy for consumers to use in everyday settings.

"Goodair Nosebuds were designed to be simple, intuitive and familiar to use," Thomson said.

"It's about turning complex science into something that fits effortlessly into everyday life."

Goodair also pointed to the product's internal engineering. It uses brushless motors with precise speed control and does so without a microcontroller, a design choice intended to lower cost while maintaining function.

Market Response

Goodair said its initial New Zealand launch sold out immediately after the product's August 2025 debut. The device is now back in stock.

The awards come as health and wellness companies look for consumer markets beyond conventional pharmaceuticals, particularly in categories where users may prefer non-drug interventions. Nasal congestion is a large, established market spanning seasonal allergies, colds and chronic breathing issues.

Recognition from design bodies can help younger hardware companies build credibility at a stage when scaling manufacturing and distribution remains challenging. For New Zealand firms, international design awards can also raise visibility beyond the domestic market.

Goodair has framed Nosebuds as a new wearable category focused on breathing and nasal health. It describes the product as a compact device for routine use, positioned between a personal care tool and a health technology product.

The company has not disclosed sales figures, but the sell-out launch suggests early consumer demand in its home market. Its progress will depend on whether that demand can be repeated at a greater scale and whether the product's design-led positioning resonates with buyers in more competitive markets.

Developed from research at the Auckland University of Technology, Nosebuds remains Goodair's flagship product as the company builds its presence in wellness technology.