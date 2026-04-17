Jabra launches Evolve3 headsets & room kit in Singapore

Jabra has launched the Evolve3 headset series and the PanaCast Room Kit in Singapore, expanding its hybrid-work range for personal workspaces and meeting rooms.

The Evolve3 lineup includes two models for professionals who split their time between the office, home and travel: the over-ear Evolve3 85 and the on-ear Evolve3 75.

Both use a boomless design and feature what Jabra describes as AI-enhanced multi-microphone voice pickup through its ClearVoice system. They also offer adaptive active noise cancellation during calls, Spatial Sound, Bluetooth Low Energy, support for Google Fast Pair, and access to configuration and firmware updates through the Jabra Plus mobile app.

UC-certified variants are available for major virtual meeting platforms. The headsets are also designed for centralised device management, which may appeal to companies deploying equipment across larger workforces.

Headset details

The Evolve3 85 is positioned as the over-ear option for users who need greater noise isolation in louder settings. According to Jabra, it delivers up to 25 hours of call time or 120 hours of entertainment listening with active noise cancellation and the busylight turned off. A 10-minute fast charge provides up to 10 hours of use.

Its foldable design and compact storage case are intended to support portability despite the larger over-ear form factor. By contrast, the Evolve3 75 is aimed at users who prefer a lighter fit and more awareness of their surroundings.

Jabra says the Evolve3 75 offers up to 22 hours of call time or 110 hours of entertainment listening with active noise cancellation and the busylight turned off. It also supports a 10-minute fast charge for up to 10 hours of use.

In Singapore, the Evolve3 85 is priced at S$890 for USB-C and USB-A versions, and S$990 for a USB-C model with a wireless charging stand. The Evolve3 75 costs S$688 for USB-C and USB-A versions, and S$786 for a USB-C version with a wireless charging stand.

Room systems

Alongside the headset launch, Jabra also outlined the PanaCast Room Kit, a modular meeting-room system designed for medium and large spaces. It is available in one-, three- or five-camera configurations, allowing companies to match coverage to different room layouts.

The system is built around the Jabra PanaCast 55 VBS video bar, the Jabra PanaCast SpeakerMic, and an expandable camera setup with speaker tracking. The video bar supports panoramic 180-degree video, while the SpeakerMic is designed to capture voices across the room and provide meeting-room controls.

Jabra says the multi-camera system uses Huddly Crew technology, now part of its portfolio, to track active speakers and capture the room from multiple vantage points. Director modes can also shift focus as conversations move between participants.

The Room Kit enters a market where suppliers are trying to improve the experience for remote attendees in larger shared spaces. Businesses across the region have continued to invest in collaboration tools as hybrid work becomes more entrenched.

Jabra cited research conducted with the London School of Economics that found 60 per cent of professionals expect voice to become the main way they interact with workplace technology within the next three years. It is using that finding to support a strategy that links personal audio devices with room-based video systems.

Rayson Seow, Managing Director, ASEAN I, Jabra, said hybrid work had made collaboration tools a routine part of communication inside organisations.

"As hybrid work becomes a permanent part of how organisations operate, collaboration technology is now central to daily communication and productivity," Seow said. "From individual focus work to full meeting room participation, Jabra Evolve3 and Jabra PanaCast Room Kit are designed to deliver clear communication, mobility and scalability, helping organisations across APAC collaborate more effectively in the next generation of work."

The Evolve3 series is now available in Singapore. The PanaCast Room Kit is expected to be available locally in the second quarter of 2026.