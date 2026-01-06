HP debuts slimmer AI laptops & creator all-in-ones

HP has unveiled a sweeping refresh of its consumer PC line-up at CES 2026, led by what it describes as the world's slimmest consumer AI notebook and a new all-in-one desktop aimed at home-based creators.

The company introduced the OmniBook Ultra 14, the OmniStudio X 27 all‑in‑one PC and an overhauled OmniBook portfolio featuring new processors and OLED displays. It also expanded its Chromebook range and added new software services for security and streaming.

The launches reflect rising use of personal computers for multiple roles, including gig work, side businesses and content creation, as well as growing adoption of AI tools in everyday workflows.

"Today's consumers use their PCs in more ways than ever before to create content, stream entertainment, code, or game. And regardless what hat they may wear at any given point – student by day, entrepreneur or freelancer by night – they all need devices that can keep up with whatever comes their way," said Samuel Chang, Division President, Consumer Personal Systems at HP Inc. "Our newest OmniBook, OmniStudio, and Chromebook portfolios deliver our widest range of PCs yet – engineered to power the most demanding types of work while designed to enable whatever consumers love to do."

-focused notebook

HP positions the new OmniBook Ultra 14 as its most premium consumer notebook and focuses on AI workloads and mobility. The device is marketed as the world's slimmest consumer notebook with what HP calls the fastest AI performance in its class. It offers up to 85 TOPS of neural processing through an HP-exclusive Snapdragon X2 Elite variant that HP says it co‑engineered for content creation and automated tasks across several AI applications.

Buyers can also choose next‑generation Intel Core Ultra processors aimed at graphics‑heavy AI workloads. HP states that both processor options provide all‑day battery life.

The OmniBook Ultra 14 is 52% lighter than the previous generation, according to HP, and 5% thinner than a 2025 13‑inch MacBook Air with an M4 chip. It includes up to a 3K OLED display aimed at multimedia and creative workflows.

HP has added posture detection features that monitor whether the user is tilting their neck, slouching or at an awkward angle. The notebook is tested against 20 MIL‑STD‑810 standards for drops, shocks and temperature extremes. HP describes it as the world's most durably slim 14‑inch consumer notebook.

Creator all‑in‑one

The OmniStudio X 27 all‑in‑one targets creators and designers working from home offices. HP calls it the world's first Neo:LED all‑in‑one PC with dual 100% colour coverage, aimed at professional‑grade viewing for design and visual work.

The system runs on a next‑generation Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. Buyers can add an optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 GPU for more demanding creative and AI tasks.

The OmniStudio X 27 is also described as the world's first consumer all‑in‑one with Thunderbolt Share. Users can link a laptop and the all‑in‑one, share a webcam, and control both computers with a single keyboard and mouse. They can transfer files between the two systems within the same set‑up.

HP also highlights a feature it calls Surface View. Users can tilt the camera and share artwork, sketches and notes during video calls. HP says this is the first Windows consumer all‑in‑one PC with this functionality.

OmniBook overhaul

Alongside the flagship devices, HP has refreshed the entire OmniBook portfolio. The range spans several sizes and processor choices, including next‑generation AMD Ryzen AI chips, next‑generation Intel Core Ultra processors and new Snapdragon X2 Elite and X2 Plus processors. Some configurations support up to 85 TOPS of NPU performance.

All new OmniBooks are described as Copilot+ PCs. HP says these include AI‑driven features on Windows 11 for productivity and creativity.

The OmniBook X Series aims at tech‑savvy professionals and freelancers and focuses on thin, portable designs. The OmniBook 7 Series targets users who prioritise video calls and includes Windows Studio Effects and audio tuning by Poly Studio for clearer voice and reduced background noise.

The OmniBook 5 Series is aimed at families, students and mobile professionals. It combines AI‑oriented performance with OLED visuals in a slim aluminium chassis. The OmniBook 3 Series targets value‑conscious buyers and spans sizes and processor options from AMD, Intel and Qualcomm Technologies.

Within this range, HP highlights the OmniBook 3 16v, which it says delivers the world's longest battery life in a 16‑inch OLED consumer AI notebook. The company claims up to 45 hours of runtime from a single charge, based on internal testing.

Chromebook updates

HP has also extended its Chromebook Plus line‑up. The devices integrate ChromeOS with recent Google AI tools that focus on multitasking, productivity and workflow simplification.

The Chromebook Plus x360 14 has a 360‑degree hinge, a 2K display and a rugged design tested for drops. It can switch between laptop and tablet modes. The Chromebook Plus 14 features a 2K display and full HD camera and focuses on collaboration and day‑long use.

Beyond the Plus models, HP has updated other Chromebooks for users who prioritise reliability, security and links between Android and Google services. The Chromebook x360 14 includes a 2K 16:10 display and a convertible form factor intended for typing, sketching or streaming on the go. The Chromebook 14 offers up to eight hours of battery life, according to HP.

New software services

All HP consumer PCs announced at CES will ship with HP's Digital Passport hub. The hub acts as a central point for device‑related services, although HP has not detailed the full set of functions.

Windows 11 consumer PCs from HP will also come with two new software tools. Omni+ provides cross‑platform password management and other digital security features. HP TV+ acts as a built‑in entertainment hub and aggregates free streaming content inside HP consumer PCs.

HP said local pricing will be available from February and indicated that the wider portfolio of OmniBook, OmniStudio and Chromebook devices will roll out through 2026 as PC makers and consumers adjust to AI‑centric hardware and software.