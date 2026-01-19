Logitech maps five key trends for the hybrid office

Logitech has set out five workplace experience trends it expects to shape office design and collaboration in 2026, with a focus on meetings, room technology, and equipment standards for individual staff.

The company said organisations continued to adjust to hybrid work patterns in 2025. It pointed to rising use of desk-sharing in workplace design projects and ongoing debate about how offices fit alongside remote work. Logitech also referenced research about disruption and employee experience, including high levels of daily interruptions for workers.

In its outlook for 2026, Logitech argued that employers will treat the office less as a default place to work and more as a deliberate setting for specific activities. It said companies will spend more attention on the link between physical space and collaboration tools.

Collaboration focus

The first trend describes the office as a destination for collaboration. Logitech said teams will keep working across multiple locations and time zones. It expects companies to prioritise spaces designed for workshops, creative sessions, and hands-on problem-solving.

"While many people say we do our best work together, the reality is that teams are often distributed, and deep work sometimes happens independently. The real challenge is reducing the friction to high-quality collaboration in the moments when it matters most. In 2026, offices will focus on meetings and spaces that are purpose-built for creativity, workshops, and hands-on problem-solving. Think ideation studios, acoustic labs, or areas for rapid prototyping and 3D printing. These types of environments unlock high-value collaboration because they bring people together in person for the work that benefits most from it. Video conferencing will remain a critical bridge that connects these moments. For example, an in-person brainstorm in Silicon Valley can easily transition to virtual readouts with global team members so they can continue the momentum," said said Mike Downing, Head of Programme Management, Logitech.

"Every company will shape this balance differently based on their culture and needs. What will be universal is the importance of great tools and well-designed spaces for both physical and virtual collaboration. They will be essential for staying connected with your team and for working effectively with suppliers, customers, and partners around the world," added Downing.

The comments reflect a broader shift among many employers towards formalising office attendance around team activities. Companies in several sectors have increased requirements for in-person time over the past two years. The rationales often cite innovation, training, and culture.

Tech-led design

Logitech's second trend focuses on what it describes as tech-first office and room design. It said technology now sits alongside architecture and furniture as a base element of workplace planning. It expects organisations to specify collaboration technology earlier in projects.

"Technology is now a foundational element of workplace design and architecture - from facilitating collaboration, to ensuring a comfortable environment, to future planning for that space. Forward-thinking organisations are going to design offices that are packed with a ton of technology to help bridge hybrid teams, but also really put the employee experience at the forefront, more than ever before. That means ensuring the spaces are conducive to the type of collaboration your workforce needs - whether the office is mostly meant for focused work, in-person collaboration, team onsites, video meetings, or an intentional mix," said Holly Zhou, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Logitech.

This direction often places video systems, microphones, screens, and room booking tools at the centre of redesign projects. It also raises questions about procurement and responsibility for meeting room performance, which can sit between IT, facilities, and workplace experience teams.

Rooms that move

The third trend describes a change in how meeting rooms get laid out. Logitech said room design will shift away from fixed seating around a table. It expects meeting room layouts to adapt to movement and changing activities inside the room.

"We will stop designing meeting rooms around tables and start designing them around movements. People will walk, sketch, brainstorm, reconfigure tables and chairs, and the technology will follow automatically. The room will transform as quickly as the idea does," said Karthik Rajagopal, Head of VC Engineering at Logitech.

Many newer office fit-outs already include flexible furniture, mobile whiteboards, and informal standing areas. Logitech's view suggests a closer relationship between these designs and automated camera and audio behaviour in video meetings.

Personal kit

The fourth trend focuses on personal workspaces. Logitech said companies will revisit onboarding standards and provision more equipment beyond a laptop. It identified items such as a mouse, keyboard, headset, and webcam. It also said businesses will move towards role-based bundles rather than standardised kits for all staff.

"Companies are set to redefine their onboarding standards by moving beyond the outdated "laptop-only" approach. Instead, they will equip employees with essential enterprise-grade tools such as a mouse, keyboard, headset, and webcam. These thoughtful, cost-effective investments will drive significant improvements in productivity, focus, engagement, collaboration, ergonomic health, and overall well-being. To make personalisation scalable in larger organisations, businesses will transition from a one-size-fits-all tech package to curated tools tailored to employee roles, such as senior management, developers, creatives, or sales teams. This strategic shift will empower employees to work more effectively while supporting their individual needs," said Tonya Brilon, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Logitech.

Such changes can affect purchasing volumes for peripherals and shift budgeting across HR, IT, and facilities. They can also influence employee expectations, especially in competitive hiring markets and among hybrid workers who split time between home and office.

Meeting equity

The fifth trend covers "meeting equity", which Logitech defines as equal ability for participants to see, hear, and contribute, regardless of location. It said the idea moved through pilot projects in 2025 and will expand to larger-scale rollouts in 2026.

"In 2025, the concept of "meeting equity" - ensuring all participants, whether virtual or in-person, can see, hear, and contribute equally - gained traction through pilot projects. In 2026, leading organisations will roll out large-scale implementations, driven by employee expectations and the potential for better recruitment, productivity, and customer engagement outcomes," said David Houseman, Global Head of Workplace Experience at Logitech.

Logitech also signalled planned product announcements related to video systems and artificial intelligence. It said it will announce two new AI-powered video solutions as part of an upcoming company event.