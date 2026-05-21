Google expands AI Studio with Android & cloud tools

Google has expanded AI Studio with new app-building and deployment features, extending the service across more of its software and devices.

New additions include direct access to Google Workspace from apps built in AI Studio, a new option to export projects to Google Antigravity for local development, and tools to customise app design within the build environment. Users can also now build native Android apps in the platform's build tab and deploy their first two apps to Google Cloud at no cost and without a credit card.

Workspace access

One of the main changes is the integration of Google Workspace into AI Studio. Developers can now build dashboards using data from Google Sheets, create tools to organise content in Google Drive, and build apps that work with existing documents and internal data without leaving AI Studio.

This places AI Studio more directly within Google's broader software portfolio, linking app creation with workplace tools many businesses already use.

Google has also introduced direct export to Google Antigravity for users who want to move into local development. Conversation history, project files and secrets can be exported as well, allowing teams to continue working from the same point in a different environment.

Design tools

Alongside these ecosystem changes, Google added new visual design features intended to let users change how their apps look during the build process.

The AI Studio Build agent can generate custom images automatically through Nano Banana, helping users create interface elements or mock up more specific use cases without relying on external placeholder graphics.

A second feature lets users edit app previews directly. They can annotate in the preview window, draw on the app, alter components and generate revised visuals while iterating on a project.

Mobile app

A new AI Studio mobile app is now open for pre-registration. It is intended to bring the build-mode experience to smartphones, allowing users to iterate on code and preview builds away from a desktop computer.

Users will be able to start projects on mobile, remix apps from a mobile gallery, and share live deployments with others for feedback and collaboration.

Android build

AI Studio now also supports building native Android apps directly. Users can choose a "Build an Android app" option in the build tab and begin generating an application with prompts, without installing software development kits or setting up a local environment.

The process can generate Kotlin code using Jetpack Compose patterns. It also includes an Android emulator that runs in the browser and support for the Android Debug Bridge to install apps on devices.

The platform can also connect to a Google Play Developer account, allowing an app to be published to Google Play's Internal Test Track with one click for testing.

Cloud deployment

For new users, the first two apps can now be deployed to Google Cloud at no cost and without a credit card. Users with billing already enabled will continue to use the Cloud Run Free Tier by default.

The latest changes reflect Google's effort to reduce the setup required to move from an idea to a working application, making it easier for both experienced developers and first-time creators to move between prototyping, design, testing and deployment in one place.

Google said users can now "build native Android apps right in the build tab."