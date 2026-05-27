GoPro opens Mission 1 pre-orders in Australia & NZ

GoPro has opened pre-orders in Australia and New Zealand for its MISSION 1 camera series and related accessories, with retail sales of the three-camera range due to begin on 29 May.

The launch marks GoPro's move into a new line of cinema-style cameras under the MISSION brand. The range includes the MISSION 1, MISSION 1 PRO and MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition. In Australia, prices start at AUD $949.95 for the MISSION 1 and rise to AUD $1,229.95 for the MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition.

In New Zealand, the MISSION 1 is priced at NZD $1,199.99, the MISSION 1 PRO at NZD $1,399.99 and the MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition at NZD $1,549.99. Lower prices are also available to existing subscribers through GoPro's online store.

According to the product details, the new series is built around a 50MP 1-inch sensor and a GP3 processor. The higher-spec MISSION 1 PRO supports video formats up to 8K60 and 4K240 in 16:9, as well as 8K30 and 4K120 in Open Gate 4:3.

The standard MISSION 1 uses the same sensor and processor but with lower limits on some recording modes. It supports 4K120 Open Gate capture and up to 8K30, 4K120 and 1080p240 in 16:9.

The MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition packages the flagship camera with a metal grip and cage designed for handheld shooting. The grip includes cold shoe mounts, 1/4-20 mounting and a vertical mounting option, positioning the camera as part of a broader shooting system rather than a stand-alone device.

Accessory push

Alongside the cameras, GoPro has begun taking pre-orders for a range of accessories tailored to the MISSION line. They include the Point-and-Shoot Grip, Enduro 2 Battery, Dual Battery Charger for Enduro 2, M-Series ND Filters, Protective Housing and Light Mod 2.

The Point-and-Shoot Grip will sell for AUD $154.95 in Australia and NZD $199.99 in New Zealand. The Enduro 2 Battery is priced at AUD $54.95 and NZD $69.99, while the Dual Battery Charger for Enduro 2 will cost AUD $124.95 and NZD $154.99.

ND Filters are listed at AUD $154.95 and NZD $199.99. The Protective Housing and Light Mod 2 are each priced at AUD $94.95 in Australia and NZD $116.99 in New Zealand.

GoPro says the new Enduro 2 Battery is designed to extend recording time and support faster charging than previous batteries. It says users can record for more than five hours at 1080p30 and more than three hours at 4K30 on a single charge. The battery is also compatible with the HERO13 Black.

The charging accessory is intended to shorten turnaround times for users with multiple batteries. Two Enduro 2 batteries can be charged from empty to 80% in 48 minutes, while a single battery can reach 80% in 21 minutes when used with a suitable USB-C power adapter.

Broader strategy

The launch extends GoPro's range beyond its established HERO and MAX lines, with greater emphasis on higher-resolution capture and more specialised filming setups. The company is positioning the MISSION range for both creators and filmmakers, suggesting an effort to attract buyers willing to spend more than the typical action camera customer.

The use of a 1-inch sensor stands out in a category where sensor size is often limited by compact hardware. GoPro is pairing that with a wider system of mounts and add-ons, including housings rated to 60 metres underwater and filters aimed at users seeking more control over exposure and motion blur.

Without a housing, the MISSION 1 and MISSION 1 PRO are rated waterproof to 20 metres. Product information says the housing preserves horizontal and vertical shooting options through built-in mounting fingers.

GoPro also says the M-Series ND Filters can be recognised automatically by the cameras, which then adjust shutter speed to suit the selected filter. Users can also set those controls manually.

According to the company, the launch film for the new range was shot entirely on MISSION 1 Series cameras. That detail reinforces GoPro's effort to present the line as a more serious imaging product at a time when the action camera market faces pressure from smartphones and rival specialist devices.

In Australia and New Zealand, the immediate focus is on pre-orders through GoPro's own sales channel ahead of retail availability. A range of activity-specific bundles will also be offered through its online store.

Pre-orders are now open across the full camera line and accessory range, with Australian prices spanning from AUD $54.95 for a battery to AUD $1,229.95 for the top camera bundle.