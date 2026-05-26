Dreame names Cristiano Ronaldo as global ambassador

Dreame has appointed Cristiano Ronaldo as its global ambassador under the company's "Dreame to Win" campaign.

The deal puts Ronaldo at the centre of Dreame's consumer product range, spanning robotic cleaning devices, large household appliances, personal care products and kitchen equipment. Global in scope, it forms part of the company's effort to raise its profile outside its home market.

The agreement links one of the world's most marketable athletes with a Chinese consumer technology brand that has been expanding internationally in the home appliance sector. It also reflects a broader pattern of sports stars being used to market technology and lifestyle products to a wide consumer audience.

Dreame described the appointment as an important step in its international development as it seeks a stronger position at the premium end of the smart home market. Recent growth, it said, has been supported by work in high-speed motor technology and artificial intelligence systems used in household products.

Ronaldo's role will cover Dreame's wider home ecosystem rather than a single product line, giving the brand a public face across several categories as competition intensifies among appliance makers seeking to stand out through design, automation and app-based functions.

For Ronaldo, the move adds another commercial partnership beyond football, extending a portfolio that already spans fashion, health, hospitality and technology-related endorsements. Brands continue to seek his reach because of his global recognition and audience across multiple regions.

The tie-up also points to the growing ambition of Chinese consumer brands to build stronger international identities through celebrity endorsements. In recent years, several companies in China's electronics and appliance industries have increased overseas marketing spending as they compete with established global names.

Dreame said the campaign theme is intended to connect sporting discipline with technology products used in everyday life, linking performance, routine and household technology in a single brand message.

Ronaldo outlined his rationale for joining the brand in a statement accompanying the announcement.

"I am always looking for partners who share my drive for excellence and my commitment to hard work. Dreame is a brand that innovates and delivers top-tier performance, making life easier and better. I am excited to join the Dreame family and support their mission to lead the global market," said Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dreame executives framed the move as more than a standard endorsement agreement, saying it is designed to support the company's broader international positioning. The business has been building a smart home ecosystem that extends beyond robotic vacuum cleaners into larger appliances and personal electronics.

Growth push

The company's comments suggest it sees brand recognition as increasingly important as its product range widens and geographic expansion continues. Consumer appliance makers often rely on celebrity partnerships when entering crowded markets where hardware differences can be difficult to communicate quickly.

Colm Chang, Dreame's global president, described the arrangement as strategically significant.

"This is more than a sponsorship; it is a powerful alliance between a technology leader and a world-class sports IP," said Colm Chang, Dreame's global president.

"We recognize each other's strength, vision and long-termism. Cristiano's spirit of focus and excellence resonates deeply with our mission to lead the industry and influence the world through intelligent technology. Together, we are committed to bringing a high-quality, future-ready living experience to households globally," he said.

Dreame said Ronaldo's image will be used across its product categories, including indoor and outdoor smart cleaning, smart major appliances, personal care and small kitchen appliances. That breadth suggests the company wants the campaign to serve as an umbrella for its wider consumer offering rather than support a narrow launch.

The partnership was also presented by Patrick Wang, business director of Dreame ANZ, as an example of how the brand wants to connect innovation with daily life at home.

"Dreame's dedication to breaking boundaries through innovation is something we truly believe in," said Patrick Wang, business director of Dreame ANZ.

"We believe in the power of discipline and technology to improve lives. This partnership is an exciting opportunity to showcase how high-end technology and a winning mindset can create a better future for everyone," he said.