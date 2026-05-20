Dreame unveils 80 products in Melbourne expansion push

Dreame unveiled more than 80 products across 13 categories at a showcase in Melbourne, marking its push beyond robotic vacuums in Australia and New Zealand.

The line-up included floorcare products, personal care devices, air treatment and kitchen appliances, televisions, wearables, and two concept products: the Nebula NEXT 01 JET Edition car and the AURORA LUX smartphone.

Its largest showcase in Australia and New Zealand to date, the Melbourne event brought together retailers, media, creators, and industry figures as Dreame outlined a broader consumer technology strategy for the region.

Dreame said its share of the local robotic vacuum market has more than doubled since early 2025, giving it a stronger base to expand its product range.

Broader range

The expansion takes Dreame into several categories beyond its better-known cleaning products. Alongside robotic and stick vacuums, it displayed hair dryers, styling tools, air purifiers, fans, laundry appliances, televisions, and an ECG smart ring.

The event also signalled interest in categories not yet part of its immediate retail offer in Australia and New Zealand. The concept car and luxury smartphone were presented as indicators of the brand's broader direction rather than products about to go on sale locally.

"Tonight is about more than products. It's about showing Australia, New Zealand, and the world that Dreame's vision has always been bigger than any single category. From the earliest days of our robotic vacuum innovation, we have invested in research and engineering that crosses disciplines, from AI and sensing to mobility, energy, materials, and consumer design. What you see tonight represents years of that work coming together as one connected ecosystem, designed to fit seamlessly into modern life. This is not the end of a roadmap, it is the beginning of what Dreame intends to build for households around the world," said Patrick Wang, Business Director, Dreame ANZ.

Flagship launches

Among the products heading to market, Dreame highlighted the X60 Ultra robotic vacuum, priced from AUD $2,999, and the X3 Station stick vacuum, priced from AUD $999. It also listed the T16 Pro Triforce wet and dry vacuum from AUD $1,499 and the FP10 Air Purifier from AUD $899.

In personal care, it showcased the Pilot Smart AI Hair Dryer from AUD $799, the Aero Straight Pro from AUD $749, and the AirStyle Era from AUD $699. An AI Smart ECG ring was listed from AUD $499.

Other products shown included the FizzFresh refrigerator range, the X-Wind 51 Air Conditioner, the AI Dual Inverter Washer & Dryer Set L9, the MF10 bladeless fan, and the S100 television series.

Some products shown in Melbourne will roll out in Australia first, while selected devices will also launch in New Zealand. Local pricing and availability for that market have yet to be confirmed.

Local channel

Dreame's products in Australia and New Zealand are supplied through Subemo, its exclusive regional distributor. The arrangement covers retail and trade supply as well as local after-sales support.

That distribution structure is central to Dreame's expansion as it adds more categories and seeks wider shelf space with retailers. The Melbourne launch also served as the formal Australian release of the latest range shown at the event.

"Bringing Dreame's full ecosystem to Australia and New Zealand is a milestone for both Subemo and the Australian consumer. As Dreame's exclusive distributor in this region, we are proud to back every product launched tonight with full local warranty, service, and the trusted retail relationships our partners and customers expect. Tonight is not just the official Australian launch of Dreame's latest range, it is a commitment to building this brand the right way, through authorised channels and long-term partnership," said Jackie Ly, Director, Subemo.

Partnership focus

Dreame also pointed to local brand partnerships as part of its regional strategy, including its collaboration with the Sydney Swans.

"We are extremely proud to partner with a brand that shares the Swans' commitment to performance, precision and innovation. Tonight's event makes it clear this is only the beginning of what Dreame will bring to Australians and New Zealanders. We really admire Dreame's commitment to excellence, and we look forward to creating more fantastic moments together," said a Sydney Swans spokesperson.

Founded in 2017, Dreame said it now operates in more than 120 countries and regions, runs more than 6,500 offline stores, and serves more than 42 million households globally.