Game review: Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer (Switch 2 edition)

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer was originally released in December 2024 for the Switch console. For those of you unaware, the game is literally a boxing game that allows you to train with a virtual assistant.

Fast forward to 2026, and a native Switch 2 version of the game is now available. Is this version worth the upgrade, or should existing buyers stay with the original Switch copy? Let's find out in our review of Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer.

Visuals

As expected, the Switch 2 version of Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer comes with visual improvements over the Switch original from 2024. When the Switch 2 is docked, you get a native 4K display as opposed to the 1080p resolution of the Switch version.

If you are playing the game undocked, you will see the beautiful and bigger 1080p display of the Switch 2. This looks far superior to the small 720p display of the original Switch.

Not to mention, the game's lighting and character models look smoother and clearer than they were on the Switch. The Switch 2 offers 60fps at all times without any noticeable performance dips in gameplay.

Another thing worth mentioning is that the Switch 2 version offers far faster loading times. This means you can start training faster than ever before if you decide to upgrade.

New features

The Switch 2 version also comes with some new features that were not present on the Switch. For one thing, the Switch 2 allows for CameraPlay Integration. If you have a Nintendo Switch 2 camera, you can livestream yourself while exercising to see if you have the perfect punching form, or not.

The Joy-Cons 2 controllers are also more accurate than ever before, so this version of the game offers better scoring and speed tracking. You don't have to worry about getting an inaccurate low score ever again with this version.

Lastly, the Switch 2 version of Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer offers a new game mode called 'Boost Up Mode'. This mode increases the punching tempo the more rounds that you do.

I saw my brother do Boost Up mode for eight minutes, and it's a real workout. However, he really loved it and only mistimed one punch. It's the best mode in the game if you want to lose the most calories during your exercise session.

General gameplay details

If you have never played Fitness Boxing before, it's basically a fitness training game that concentrates mostly on boxing. You use the left and right Joy-Con 2 controllers like the boxing gloves. By pushing the controllers forward in the punching motion, the game recognises that as a real punch.

There are many different punches that you can do during your exercises. You first start with jabs, but then you can do straight punches. For the more advanced classes, you can perform overhooks and uppercuts, too.

A cool mode for older or disabled folk is a sitting-down mode. You don't have to stand up because you just have to move your arms and hands in a punching motion. Many modes offer a high score, so you can look back to see if you are punching accurately or not.

You can also set how long you want to exercise as well. A full exercise session can last around 20 minutes, or you can just do short drills that last as little as three minutes. As mentioned before, there is also a basic or more intense workout to choose from on top of this.

The game isn't just about boxing because it also offers a Tai Chi class. If you have never heard of Tai Chi, it's an ancient Chinese martial art, but more relaxed and less intense than Kung Fu. Many people do it to relax, while also getting their daily exercise.

Upgrade path

Owners of the Switch version will be happy to know that they don't have to buy another copy of the game to play the Switch 2 version. The game offers an upgrade path, so existing owners just have to pay a small fee to access this version's new features and modes.

Overall thoughts

If you're looking for a game that gives you some health benefits while you're playing it, Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer is perfect for you. The game caters to both beginners and experts so everyone in your family could play it. That said, the Switch 2 version isn't necessary for existing players, but it might still be worth it for the new modes and better graphics.