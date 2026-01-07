Dreame unveils AI whole-home ecosystem, AU launches

Dreame Technology has set out a broad push into artificial intelligence-based home appliances, unveiling an AI-focused whole-home ecosystem at CES 2026 and confirming that new flagship devices will arrive in Australia this year.

The Chinese consumer electronics group outlined a strategy that links smart devices across six categories spanning the home, garden and personal care. The company plans an Australian rollout in 2026 for its X60 Max Ultra Complete robot vacuum and a yet-to-be-named personal-care product shown at the Las Vegas trade show.

The X60 Max Ultra Complete is Dreame's thinnest robot vacuum so far, at 7.95cm high, which allows it to move under low furniture. It uses AI-based navigation and obstacle avoidance. Australian pricing will be announced closer to launch.

The personal-care device scheduled for local release combines intelligent sensing with adaptive operation and is aimed at everyday users. Dreame has not yet confirmed Australian specifications or pricing.

AI home ecosystem

At CES, Dreame presented what it calls a Whole-home Smart Ecosystem. The company describes this as a network of interconnected devices that operate across indoor and outdoor spaces and communicate through a single app.

The ecosystem spans Smart Home, Smart Cleaning, Smart Kitchen, Smart Personal Care, Smart Garden and Smart Entertainment. Each category contains products that use varying levels of automation and AI-based control.

In the Smart Home category, Dreame is showing devices such as the FizzFresh Refrigerator with an integrated sparkling water dispenser. It is also demonstrating the Aura Mini LED 4K television range and the AI Inverter Washer L9. Air conditioners and air purifiers adjust settings automatically based on room conditions.

Smart Cleaning products include wet and dry vacuums, cordless stick vacuums and robot vacuums. These products focus on automating everyday cleaning tasks through mapping, scheduling and sensor-based adjustments.

In the Smart Kitchen category, Dreame is displaying water purifiers, range hoods, ovens and dishwashers. The focus is on integrating cooking and cleaning tasks into the same ecosystem.

Smart Personal Care products include high-speed hair dryers, electric toothbrushes and AI-equipped smart rings. Dreame positions these as tools for individual health and beauty routines that sit alongside its home devices.

The Smart Garden line features robotic lawn mowers and robotic pool cleaners designed for unattended outdoor maintenance. Smart Entertainment covers AI smart glasses, an AI printer and other devices aimed at content consumption and creation.

Dreame says the ecosystem rests on three core technology pillars. AI algorithms form the software layer that adapts to user behaviour and operating conditions. High-speed motors drive suction, airflow and other mechanical tasks. Bionic robotic arms provide physical manipulation where required.

The Dreame app functions as the central control point. Users can schedule floor cleaning, adjust air conditioning and manage other devices through a single interface. The company describes this as a shift from individual device operation to whole-home management.

Yu Hao, Founder and Chief Executive of Dreame, framed the launch as a strategic milestone. "We're delighted to be debuting the Dreame Whole-home Smart Ecosystem with our largest-ever showcase at CES 2026," said Yu Hao, founder and CEO of Dreame. "Having already established ourselves as leaders in the tech industry, we are now utilising our expertise to bring advanced AI systems to the whole home. By turning homes into intelligent environments, we are pioneering true smart living through a single joined-up ecosystem, promising a meaningful impact on wellbeing and on society as a whole, with users reclaiming their time for the things that truly matter to them, embracing their wildest dreams."

New flagship devices

Alongside the ecosystem announcement, Dreame used CES to detail several flagship devices across different product lines.

The X60 Max Ultra Complete sits at the top of its robot vacuum portfolio. It combines the low profile with Dreame's OmniSight AI navigation system. The company says the system can plan routes at double the speed of previous models and can recognise more than 280 object types. Dual robotic "legs" allow the unit to clear double-layer steps up to 7.95cm.

Dreame also introduced the Aero Pro wet and dry vacuum. The unit is comparatively light and targets mixed debris on hard floors and carpets. It incorporates TangleCut 2.0 technology, which reduces hair wrapping around the brush. A Hot Wash Self-cleaning Dock that reaches 90°C cleans the device after use.

In climate control, Dreame gave an overseas debut to the Delta-Wind Air Conditioner. This is the company's first fully embedded corner cabinet air conditioner. Installers can fit it into wall corners without changing the structural elements of a room. Dreame says the design approach aims to free up floor space and integrate with interior layouts.

The Dreame RZ601 Pro gas range received a global debut. The appliance combines a 5.0 cu.ft. true convection oven with gas burners that reach up to 22,000 BTU. It offers multiple cooking programmes, including an air fry mode.

In personal care, Dreame presented the Pilot 20 AI Smart Hair Dryer. The device features what the company describes as the world's first bionic dual-robotic-arm system in a hair dryer. The top arm uses sensors to analyse scalp condition. The second arm adjusts temperature, airflow and speed in real time. A self-developed 150,000 RPM high-speed motor drives the airflow.

Outside the home, Dreame expanded its offering with the Zircon 2 Ultra Robotic Pool Cleaner. This is its first pool device that can clean pool steps. The unit uses four pumps and dual propulsion jets under the label QuadLift power. It relies on 3D laser mapping, strong suction and an app-controlled automatic docking system.

The A3 AWD Pro Series robotic lawn mower also featured at CES. Dreame highlighted AI-based, wire-free mapping and precision edge trimming. The mower uses four-wheel drive and sensor-based obstacle avoidance that the company says covers more than 300 object types.

AI strategy

Dreame positions the Whole-home Smart Ecosystem as part of a broader shift in its product design and user experience goals. The company says it is moving from manual device control towards more automated operation and from basic product design towards higher perceived quality.

The group reports more than 30 million users worldwide. It expects that number to grow as it adds categories and expands distribution in markets such as Australia and North America.

"With these shifts as guiding principles, Dreame will continue to expand its ecosystem, leveraging advanced algorithms, big data and continuous learning. By embracing and enhancing the potential of AI, Dreame will give its more than 30 million users around the world today, and many more users in the future, more control of their lives to discover more time for the things that matter most to them," said Yu.