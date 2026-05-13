Samsung launches 2026 TV range with AI across models

Samsung has launched its 2026 television range globally, extending artificial intelligence features across both premium and mainstream models.

The line-up includes Micro RGB, OLED, The Frame Pro, Neo QLED, Mini LED, Movingstyle and UHD sets, with products going on sale in New Zealand alongside other markets. As part of a broader push to make AI a standard part of the TV experience, Samsung is expanding its Vision AI Companion system across 4K-and-above televisions.

The software is rolling out across more categories, screen sizes and price points. It is designed to tailor picture and sound settings and surface suggestions based on viewing, listening and other on-screen activity.

Among the headline additions is Micro RGB, a new premium tier using individually controlled red, green and blue micro LEDs. The range will be offered in the R95 and R85 series, with screen sizes from 115 inches down to 55 inches.

In New Zealand, the 115-inch Micro RGB MR95H is priced at NZD $42,999.95, while the 55-inch R85H starts at NZD $4,699.95. Selected models also add glare reduction, alongside AI-led picture and sound tools across the upper end of the portfolio.

Premium push

Samsung's 2026 OLED range includes the S95H, S90H and S85H. Glare reduction is extending beyond the flagship tier, while the S95H adds art-focused features such as Pantone Validated ArtfulColour and access to Art Store.

That model also targets sports and gaming users with support for up to 165Hz motion handling and variable refresh rate standards from AMD and Nvidia. In New Zealand, the S95H starts at NZD $6,299.95 for the 55-inch version and rises to NZD $14,999.95 for the 83-inch model.



The Frame family is also expanding. Samsung has added a 98-inch version of The Frame and is offering The Frame Pro with Neo QLED picture technology and Wireless One Connect, while a built-in installation model is aimed at buyers seeking a more integrated set-up.

The Frame Pro starts at NZD $3,799.95 for the 55-inch model, while the 98-inch The Frame is priced at NZD $12,999.95. Across the range, Samsung continues to position art display as a differentiator, with access to more than 5,000 curated artworks in Art Mode.

Broader range

Below the premium segment, Samsung is updating Neo QLED and Mini LED models with AI-led picture processing and connected viewing features. The Neo QLED QN80H runs from 55 inches to 100 inches, while the QN70H spans 43 inches to 85 inches.

In New Zealand, pricing starts at NZD $1,599.95 for the 43-inch QN70H and reaches NZD $12,999.95 for the 100-inch QN80H. Selected models support gaming performance of up to 144Hz.

The Mini LED line is split between the M80H and M70H. The M80H, available from 55 inches to 85 inches, includes a wider set of AI functions, while the M70H covers 43 inches to 85 inches as a lower-priced entry point to the category.

New Zealand prices begin at NZD $2,099.95 for the 55-inch M80H and NZD $1,099.95 for the 43-inch M70H. At the lower end of the TV portfolio, Crystal UHD models range from 43 inches to 98 inches, starting at NZD $899.95.

Samsung is also introducing a 27-inch Movingstyle touch screen with a detachable display, built-in battery and rollable floor stand. It combines QHD resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and is aimed at users who want a screen that can be moved around the home.

Services and audio



Alongside the television line-up, Samsung is broadening its home entertainment offer. Samsung TV Plus now reaches more than 100 million monthly active users and offers on-demand shows and films without an additional subscription on supported Samsung devices.

Google Cast support is also being added on selected Mini LED, Neo QLED and Crystal UHD televisions, allowing users to send video, music and other content from compatible phones and tablets. Eligible 2026 televisions will also gain access to Google Photos memories through Samsung Daily+, the Now brief widget and the Google Photos app.

In audio, Samsung has launched Music Studio 7 and Music Studio 5 speakers. New Zealand prices are NZD $849.95 for Music Studio 7 and NZD $649.95 for Music Studio 5, while new soundbars range from NZD $999.95 to NZD $2,499.95.

Hun Lee, executive vice president of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said the expansion marked a shift in how Samsung sees the role of television in the home. "With our 2026 line-up, Samsung is setting a new benchmark for AI TVs worldwide," Lee said. "Samsung AI TVs will go beyond entertainment to deliver practical benefits in everyday life, helping people find what they want faster, enjoy content more easily and make more of their TV time."