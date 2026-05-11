Fujifilm opens largest House of Photography in Auckland

Fujifilm has opened a House of Photography in Auckland, its first such venue in New Zealand.

The Auckland site is also Fujifilm's largest House of Photography in the Southern Hemisphere and its second largest worldwide. It follows a format the company has already introduced in cities including London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Barcelona and Sydney.

Based at Fujifilm's New Zealand headquarters on William Pickering Drive, the new site is designed to be more than a conventional camera shop. It brings retail, printing, workshops, exhibitions and studio use together under one roof.

Visitors can print images directly from their phones, develop film and try Fujifilm camera products in person. The venue also includes a studio for hire, a workshop area for classes and creative sessions, and a gallery for rotating exhibitions featuring local photographers and artists.

The space spans several parts of the photography market, from instant cameras and consumer printing to higher-end camera systems. It also includes an INSTAX area and what Fujifilm describes as the GFX Lounge for users of its top-tier cameras.

Broader push

The opening reflects Fujifilm's effort to deepen its direct relationship with photographers, videographers and other image-makers, as camera brands look for more ways to build communities around their products. Rather than relying solely on traditional retail channels, manufacturers have increasingly invested in branded spaces that combine product access with education and services.

For Fujifilm, that approach also connects its consumer imaging business with printing, film processing and studio services. In Auckland, the format is intended to serve both casual users wanting quick photo prints and more experienced creators seeking equipment guidance or production space.

The venue is aimed at supporting both established and emerging photographers. By including exhibition space for local work, the site also gives Fujifilm a visible role in Auckland's wider photography scene.

New Zealand is a smaller market than many of the cities where Fujifilm has already launched the concept, but the scale of the Auckland site suggests it sees room for a broader in-person offering. The emphasis on hands-on use and face-to-face advice comes as specialist retail continues to compete with online sales and general electronics outlets.

Local focus

The gallery and workshop elements place local participation at the centre of the venue. Exhibitions by local photographers will rotate through the space, while classes and other sessions are expected to provide practical instruction on using Fujifilm cameras and related equipment.

Fujifilm will keep regular public opening hours during the week and on Saturdays, making the venue accessible to both hobbyists and professionals needing services such as printing or studio hire.

Stephen Hodson, Managing Director of Fujifilm New Zealand, said the opening reflects the company's long-term focus on photography.

"Fujifilm has been committed to preserving photography culture from the analog era to the digital age," Hodson said.

"Here in Auckland, we're creating a unique space where photography enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the world of Fujifilm, connect with others and share creative experiences."