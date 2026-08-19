HP launches Print AI in New Zealand for home printers

HP has launched HP Print AI in New Zealand. The software is available on selected newly activated printers for home and office users.

The rollout covers compatible models in the HP DeskJet, Envy, OfficeJet Pro, Smart Tank and LaserJet ranges.

The product targets a familiar printing problem: web documents that look acceptable on screen but print with poor spacing, badly sized images or extra pages. Many users still need to reformat pages manually, remove adverts or make several attempts before getting the result they want.

A central feature, Precise Print, automatically removes unwanted adverts, awkward spacing and poor image sizing before printing, with the aim of producing cleaner pages and reducing the need for reprints.

HP is positioning the launch around everyday web-based print jobs such as articles, travel information, recipes and guides. More than half of print jobs in homes and offices now originate from web content, the company said, making formatting issues a common source of wasted paper, ink and time.

"Printing has always been part of how people work, learn and create, but the way we find and use information has changed," said Paul Gracey, Vice President and Head of Greater Asia Print Category at HP. "HP Print AI helps solve those everyday frustrations now, while giving customers a printer that is ready for what comes next."

Alongside page formatting, HP is adding more tailored support functions through the same AI approach. The system can guide customers through printer setup, use natural language and draw on contextual awareness to respond to questions based on previous interactions and user preferences.

Business use

For commercial customers, HP is also expanding the availability of HP Scan AI Enhanced. The cloud-based document scanning tool is designed to identify document types automatically and extract key information according to a customer's workflow requirements.

The product is aimed at reducing manual data entry for small and medium-sized businesses as well as larger organisations. HP cited a retail group in Italy with 300 locations that cut labour costs by 80% after introducing the scanning system into delivery and inventory processes.

The New Zealand launch of HP Print AI reflects a broader push by technology suppliers to add AI features to established hardware categories rather than limit them to standalone software tools. In printing, where consumer and office devices are often chosen for reliability and running costs, suppliers are also trying to address routine user complaints that have remained largely unchanged for years.

The software is available now in U.S. English, U.K. English, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese and Italian. Setup requires an AI-capable HP printer, the HP app and Windows 11.

Compatible devices listed by HP include the HP DeskJet 2900 series; HP Envy 6100 and 6500; Envy Inspire; Envy Photo 7200 and 7900 series; HP Smart Tank 5100, 6000, 7000, 7300, 7600 and 210 series; and HP OfficeJet Pro 8100, 9100 and 9700 series.

The launch also gives buyers an AI-enabled option when choosing a new printer, as HP moves print products beyond traditional workflows and towards more automated support and document handling.