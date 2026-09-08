Dyson unveils 13 intelligent machines across new ranges

Dyson has unveiled 13 new products built around what it calls intelligent machines. The range covers oral care, robot vacuums, air treatment, hair care and customer support services.

Jake Dyson, chief engineer, presented the line-up in Berlin and said the company was moving beyond a sole focus on mechanical engineering. The new products include the CameraJet toothbrush, the Nurovi robot range, the HushJet air purification line, the W1 PencilWash floor cleaner, the Corrale CoolShine straightener, the Airsmooth hot brush and updates to the MyDyson service platform.

"We've always been very focused on the mechanical engineering of a product, spending decades honing the physical way that each machine performs. Now we have shifted from purely mechanical devices to intelligent machines that can see, think, and respond. We're using artificial intelligence, vision systems and machine learning to allow the machines to understand the environment they are operating in. The approach is the same, whether it's operating in your mouth, on your hair or around your home," Dyson said.

Oral care

The CameraJet is Dyson's entry into more advanced oral care, combining brushing, liquid flossing and mouthwash dispensing in one unit. It uses an integrated 100k-pixel macro lens camera and a machine learning system called Gap Optical Targeting to identify gaps between teeth in real time and direct mouthrinse to those areas.

Dyson said the product was developed over six years by 661 engineers. It scans 28 live images per second and was trained on more than 470,000 dental images. The device connects to the MyDyson app through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for live viewing, cleaning guidance, coverage mapping and personalised feedback. Dyson said images are not recorded or stored on the device or in the cloud.

Australian pricing for the CameraJet starts at AUD $799. Its toothpaste and mouth rinse products are priced at AUD $15.99 each.

Robot range

A large part of the announcement focused on floor care, led by the Nurovi family of robot cleaners. The top-end model, the R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub UV, combines wet and dry cleaning with UV light, AI vision and illumination to detect stains and household objects.

According to Dyson, the machine can identify nearly 200 types of household substances and objects, then repeat cleaning passes until stains are removed. It uses a self-cleaning wet roller with heated water and a bagless dock that empties, cleans and recharges the robot after use.

The R2 Nurovi Wash+Dry introduces Reuleaux triangle pads in place of conventional circular mopping pads, a design intended to help the machine reach corners more effectively. It also includes a Twin-capture system meant to separate fine and coarse debris, and an acoustic piezo sensor that adjusts cleaning behaviour according to dust levels and floor type.

The R1 Nurovi Dry is the entry model, aimed at dry cleaning across hard floors and carpets. In Australia, Dyson listed the R2 at AUD $1,449 and the R1 at AUD $949.

Alongside the robots, Dyson introduced the W1 PencilWash, an updated wet floor cleaner. The revised model adds a more absorbent roller, a redesigned waste system and self-cleaning on the dock.

Air treatment

Dyson is extending its HushJet design across more of its air treatment products. The approach draws on airflow control methods inspired by aviation and is now being applied to air purifiers, heaters and cooling products.

The HushJet Big+Quiet Cool Pure+ Formaldehyde is the largest unit in the new line and is designed to project purified air over longer distances. Two smaller additions, the HushJet Cool Pure+ Formaldehyde and the HushJet Hot Cool Pure+, target medium-size purification and combined purification, heating and personal cooling.

The HushJet Cool Pure+ Formaldehyde has been priced in Australia at AUD $999. Other HushJet models launched without local pricing.

Hair devices

In beauty and personal care, Dyson introduced the Corrale CoolShine straightener and the Airsmooth hot brush. The straightener combines flexing plates with a cooling attachment that uses heat-extracting pipes containing water to draw heat away from hair during styling.

Dyson said the Airsmooth is its first dedicated hot air brush. It uses a dual-bristle system with what Dyson calls PivotFlex and Anti-snag bristles, along with heat control that measures temperature 100 times a second.

Australian pricing was set at AUD $499 for the Corrale CoolShine and AUD $399 for the Airsmooth.

Service push

Beyond hardware, Dyson used the launch to expand its MyDyson platform and a broader customer support offer under the banner "Never Without Your Dyson". The package includes onboarding through Dyson Concierge, in-store servicing, a loan machine programme and a maintenance offer called Dyson Total Restore.

Diagnostics will be available through trained staff in selected stores and service centres, while connected devices will receive more proactive support through the app, Dyson said. Customers whose machines cannot be repaired immediately may also be offered a loan product while servicing is completed.

The breadth of the launch shows Dyson expanding its use of software, sensors and connected features across categories where it already has a retail presence, from vacuum cleaners and air treatment to beauty and now oral care.