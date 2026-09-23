Qualcomm launches dual Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chips

Qualcomm has launched the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 mobile platforms, expanding its flagship smartphone processor range.

The new processors are aimed at premium Android handsets and will appear in devices from Honor, iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Redmi, RedMagic, vivo and Xiaomi.

The announcement adds a second flagship-tier option to Qualcomm's mobile line-up as chip designers compete to move more artificial intelligence tasks directly onto smartphones. Both platforms target what Qualcomm describes as an "agentic AI" market, in which software agents handle more tasks on behalf of users rather than simply responding to commands.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 is positioned as Qualcomm's top mobile platform. It is designed to run AI agents on-device and support more personalised and adaptive user experiences throughout the day.

Qualcomm also highlighted gaming and camera features as key points of difference. In gaming, it introduced Adreno Neural Fusion, which uses AI to shape graphics output for mobile titles. For imaging, the chip supports Advanced Professional Video and Intelligent Pixel Control to improve scene understanding and produce more natural-looking photos and video.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 sits below the Extreme model but shares much of the same technical foundation. It is built on a 2nm process node and uses Qualcomm's custom Oryon CPU, a reworked Adreno GPU and the Hexagon NPU.

According to Qualcomm, that common architecture allows the standard Elite Gen 6 to bring many of the same AI, imaging, gaming and connectivity features to a wider set of top-end smartphones. This suggests the company is trying to broaden the availability of premium mobile AI features rather than limit them to the most expensive devices.

Dual strategy

Unveiling two chips at the top of the portfolio reflects a more segmented product strategy in the premium smartphone market. Rather than relying on a single flagship processor, Qualcomm is giving handset makers a choice between a top-spec part and a broader premium option.

That approach may help manufacturers differentiate devices across price bands while staying within the same software and hardware ecosystem. It also gives Qualcomm flexibility to respond to varying demand from smartphone makers, which increasingly want more options as handset replacement cycles remain under pressure in several markets.

Chris Patrick, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile Handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, described the launch as a turning point for the company's mobile AI plans.

"Today marks a milestone as we introduce not one, but two new flagship mobile platforms, delivering agentic AI experiences that are immediate, personal, and adaptive," Patrick said.

He linked the move to a broader multi-chip strategy in the premium segment.

"As the agentic AI age evolves, our multi-flagship strategy allows us to push the boundaries of what's possible for mobile while bringing our latest AI innovations to a broader range of premium devices. By designing two innovative platforms, we're giving OEMs greater choice as we collectively shape the capabilities of the next generation of intelligent, personalized, mobile experiences," Patrick said.

On-device AI

On-device AI is becoming a central battleground for mobile chipmakers. Running AI models on smartphones, rather than relying entirely on cloud services, can reduce latency and keep more data on the handset, although the practical value to consumers will depend on how device makers and app developers use the hardware.

Qualcomm's emphasis on "everyday agents" points to a shift in how smartphone companies are framing AI. Instead of focusing only on image generation or chatbot functions, the industry is increasingly talking about digital systems that can anticipate tasks, handle context and adapt to user behaviour over time.

For handset makers, that means the quality of the chip's neural processing, graphics and camera systems is becoming more tightly linked. AI features in gaming, photography, video and personal assistance are no longer presented as standalone additions, but as part of a broader smartphone experience.

The list of launch partners also underlines Qualcomm's continued importance in the Android market, especially in premium handsets sold by Chinese manufacturers and other global brands. Several of those companies have been among the fastest to adopt on-device AI features as they look for ways to stand out in a crowded market.

Qualcomm did not disclose pricing or provide specific launch timelines, saying only that smartphones using the platforms will debut from leading global OEMs and smartphone brands, including Honor, iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Redmi, RedMagic, vivo and Xiaomi.