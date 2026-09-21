AMD pitches AI laptops with dedicated processing power

AMD has outlined what buyers should look for in the emerging market for AI-enabled laptops, positioning devices with dedicated AI processors as a distinct category within the broader PC market.

The main difference between an AI PC and a conventional laptop, it argued, is the inclusion of a Neural Processing Unit, or NPU, alongside the CPU and GPU. That extra processor is designed to handle AI tasks on the device itself rather than relying on remote data centres.

AMD said the distinction matters because many current consumer AI tools still run through a browser and send data away from the machine for processing. Running tasks locally can reduce delays, allow some functions to work without an internet connection, and keep sensitive files, images and conversations on the laptop.

The pitch comes as laptop makers and chip designers try to define a new replacement cycle around AI features. Rather than presenting AI laptops as a niche product, AMD described them as the next step in mainstream computing, with functions built into operating systems and everyday applications.

On-device AI

Among the uses highlighted were automatic webcam enhancements for video calls, photo clean-up and editing, live transcription, meeting summaries, writing assistance, and file searches based on natural-language descriptions rather than file names.

Moreover, AMD said local AI processing can help with power consumption, battery life and heat output by shifting specific workloads away from the main processor.

It described the practical effect as faster responses and quieter machines, particularly when AI features run continuously in the background. Privacy was also presented as a selling point for workloads that stay on the device.

Video-conferencing functions were among the clearest examples cited. AMD said applications such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams can use local AI for background blur, lighting correction and eye-contact adjustments while limiting the effect on battery life.

For editing work, AMD pointed to software including Topaz Photo AI Denoise Images for image upscaling, denoising and sharpening. Students and office users were identified as another target market, with live transcription, summaries and writing tools presented as useful even when Wi-Fi is unavailable.

Product push

AMD used the overview to steer buyers towards laptops based on its Ryzen AI processors, which it said are now appearing across a wider range of prices and designs. It said these processors are used in Copilot+ PCs and combine CPU, GPU and NPU resources in a single system.

Its latest Ryzen AI line offers up to 60 TOPS of NPU performance, according to AMD. The company added that the processors are built on its Zen 5 and Zen 5c CPU architectures with RDNA 3.5 graphics.

AMD singled out several laptop models for different types of buyers. For students, it highlighted the HP OmniBook 5 with Ryzen AI 5 340 and the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5a with Ryzen AI 7 445.

For general users, it pointed to the Acer Aspire 16 AI with Ryzen AI 7 350. Professional and creative users were directed to the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7a with Ryzen AI 7 445 and the HP OmniBook X Flip with Ryzen AI 7 350.

The recommendations underline how chip companies are increasingly working with computer manufacturers to frame AI readiness as a purchase criterion in its own right. Instead of focusing only on processor speed, graphics performance or portability, vendors are trying to persuade customers to ask whether a machine has hardware designed specifically for AI workloads.

That message also reflects a broader shift in the PC sector as Microsoft, chip suppliers and hardware makers promote software features that depend on local AI processing. Over the past year, the industry has tried to move the AI discussion from cloud-based chatbots towards practical tools embedded in laptops and desktop software.

AMD said AI PCs are no longer limited to premium flagship devices and that buyers now have options across a range of budgets. It framed the category not as a replacement for traditional laptops, but as the direction laptops are taking as AI becomes a routine part of work, study and personal computing.

For buyers, the key question, AMD said, is whether a laptop has dedicated hardware to handle AI while keeping those features fast, private and easy to use, and helping improve power efficiency.