ExpressVPN launches Fortify router with GL.iNet partnership

ExpressVPN has launched the Fortify home VPN router with GL.iNet, replacing its Aircove router line.

Built on GL.iNet's Flint 2 platform, Fortify marks a shift in ExpressVPN's router strategy. GL.iNet supplies the hardware and networking platform, while ExpressVPN provides the VPN service and privacy technology.



The Wi-Fi 6 router is designed to extend VPN coverage across a home network instead of relying on apps installed on individual devices. That allows smart TVs, games consoles, and smart speakers to connect through a VPN even if they do not support dedicated VPN software.

Fortify supports up to 86 concurrent devices and delivers VPN speeds of up to 900 Mbps on WireGuard, compared with up to 330 Mbps on Aircove.

The hardware includes 4x4 MU-MIMO, a quad-core 2.0GHz processor, 1GB of DDR4 memory, 8GB of eMMC storage, two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, and four Gigabit Ethernet ports. It also supports multi-WAN failover, smart queue management, and AdGuard Home.

Fortify launches as ExpressVPN stops selling Aircove and Aircove Go and ends production of both models. Existing customers will continue to receive critical security updates and customer support through 2027 for Aircove and through 2028 for Aircove Go.

Owners of the older routers will also be eligible for a discount on Fortify.

Router shift

The launch signals a move away from ExpressVPN's earlier model of selling its own purpose-built router hardware. Instead, it is aligning with GL.iNet, a networking specialist whose products are used in more than 120 countries.



At launch, Fortify connects to ExpressVPN through WireGuard and is configured through GL.iNet's router interface. The setup preserves GL.iNet's existing networking functions while integrating ExpressVPN's service.

ExpressVPN first introduced dedicated router firmware in 2016 before later launching the Aircove line. Fortify continues that push into router-based privacy products, but on a different hardware base.

The device includes 12 months of the ExpressVPN Advanced plan for new and returning users. The subscription covers use of ExpressVPN through the router and through the company's apps when devices leave the home network.

The Advanced plan also includes ExpressKeys, the company's password manager, along with Advanced Protection features that block ads, trackers, and malicious sites, parental controls for adult content, and ExpressMailGuard for email privacy. Those features are available through ExpressVPN's apps rather than the router interface.

In the United States, the plan also includes Identity Defender. The package also comes with up to three days of holiday.com eSIM data.

Partnership model

Zac Eller outlined the reasoning behind the new arrangement.

"Fortify gives customers a significantly more capable router while allowing both companies to focus on what they do best: GL.iNet on networking hardware and ExpressVPN on VPN and privacy technology," said Zac Eller, General Manager of Global Partnerships at ExpressVPN. "With 12 months of the ExpressVPN Advanced plan included, it's a stronger offer for customers today and the start of a longer-term router partnership with GL.iNet."

GL.iNet described the product as part of a broader collaboration between the two companies.

"At GL.iNet, we are deeply committed to engineering refined networking solutions that prioritise seamless integration and user experience," said Alfie Zhao, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at GL.iNet. "ExpressVPN is a recognised leader in the VPN industry, and we greatly appreciate the high level of professionalism and dedication their team brought to this collaboration. Fortify reflects our joint effort to make home-network VPN management intuitive, powerful, and accessible right out of the box."

Fortify is priced at USD $199.99. Existing Aircove and Aircove Go customers can continue using their devices while support remains in place through 2027 and 2028, respectively.