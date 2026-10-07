Logitech G unveils 15 new gaming & creator products

Logitech G has unveiled 15 new gaming and creator products at Logitech G Play 2026, spanning esports peripherals, creator tools, sim racing hardware and software updates.

The lineup includes additions to the PRO Series, a redesigned Yeti microphone, updates to G Hub and Streamlabs, new G3 and G5 accessories, and expanded sim racing equipment.

Robin Piispanen, General Manager of Logitech G, said gaming hardware and software are evolving alongside changes in how people play and create content.

"The landscape of play is evolving faster than ever. Breakthrough technology and entirely new ways to compete are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in gaming," said Robin Piispanen, General Manager of Logitech G.

"At Logitech G 2026, we are excited to share the latest gear and innovations from our team and our partners that empower gamers, enhance competitive performance, and drive pioneering new advancements in play," Piispanen said.

Esports focus

A central part of the launch is a new group of PRO Series products aimed at competitive players, developed with input from professional esports athletes.

The PRO X3 Superstrike gaming mouse succeeds the PRO X2 line and is designed for balance, battery life and control. Logitech G said it reduced recognition-to-action time through what it calls HITS technology and improved power efficiency during development.

Also joining the range is the PRO X Control mousepad, a 400 x 460mm pad with knitted cloth, Slimflex foam cushioning, stitched edges and a high-friction base designed to keep it stable during play.

The PRO X2 Rapid gaming keyboard uses magnetic switches and includes Rapid Trigger and Key Priority functions. Users can adjust key sensitivity through G Hub or an onboard OLED interface.

Logitech G also introduced the PRO X3 Lightspeed gaming headset, which includes a 48 kHz microphone, EQ settings and extended battery life. It is intended to support in-game communication and audio awareness during long sessions.

Creator tools

For streamers, podcasters and other creators, Logitech G presented the Yeti 2 as a full redesign of its established microphone line. The device adds a proximity sensor that tracks a speaker's position in three dimensions and adjusts gain, EQ and pickup pattern in real time.

The Yeti 2 also includes AI-based noise reduction, a colour LED screen and G Hub integration, giving users access to settings, Blue VO!CE profiles and avatar customisation.

On the software side, Streamlabs is rebuilding its mobile app with a feature called Network Boost, which combines cellular and Wi-Fi connections to reduce dropped frames. The update also adds SRT support for lower-latency mobile streaming.

Another software addition is G Hub Replay, a free tool that automatically records gameplay moments and turns them into highlight clips. It is designed to identify notable moments and export edited reels without requiring video-editing experience.

Broader range

Outside the professional segment, Logitech G expanded its G3 family with the G316 X 75 mechanical keyboard, a compact model aimed at users who want a smaller desktop setup. It also introduced G-Keycaps, a set of dual-shot PBT keycaps and translucent dials offered in four themed styles.

Several existing products are also getting new finishes. The G305 X Superlight mouse and G316 X 75 and 98 keyboards will be available in a Lilac colourway, while the G502 X Plus will receive two additional colour options.

Logitech G is also updating firmware for its HERO sensor across the G502 X Plus and G502 X Lightspeed mice. The change raises maximum resolution to 44,000 DPI and adds independent X and Y sensitivity adjustment through G Hub.

For console-focused users, the launch also includes the Astro A50 X Mars Red Edition, a new version of the headset line tied to the Astro brand.

Racing expansion

Sim racing is another area of expansion. Logitech G introduced standalone versions of the G923 wheel, the RS50 direct-drive system and the RS Pedals SE, which use hall-effect brake and throttle sensors.

The company also announced the RS50 McLaren Racing Edition, a branded version of the RS50 direct-drive wheelbase finished in McLaren's papaya colour. The model pairs with Logitech G's RS racing components and the Playseat Instinct McLaren Racing Edition cockpit.

Availability and regional pricing for the new products have not yet been announced. Those details will be released through regional channels.