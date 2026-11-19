Gamers around the world tapped away for hours as the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 finally arrived, nearly 13 years after the previous instalment from Rockstar Games.

New Zealand's time zone was the first in the world to unlock the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, but some reviewers had already clocked dozens of hours through earlier embargoed access.

Chorus' network hit a new peak traffic record of 5.6Tbps at 9.30pm on Wednesday as people rushed to download the game ahead of its midnight release. (The previous record was 5.4Tbps, set when Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 was released in February last year.)

As of Thursday morning, GTA6 has already become Metacritic's highest-rated video game in history, based on more than 150 reviews so far.

"Only one other game has ever achieved that score from critics, and it was for [Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time], which came out years ago," UK-based gaming journalist Vic Hood told Nine to Noon.

"Also, it's worth considering the fact that this game, the budget is estimated around $1.3 billion, which makes it the most expensive video game ever made, which is completely unheard of, really."

With no PC version yet and the game only available on certain consoles, others are joining the frenzy by watching. Streaming analytics website Streams Charts reported GTA6 had broken the game launch record for combined peak audiences, reaching 7,886,402 concurrent viewers across livestreaming platforms. The previous record belonged to Valorant's closed beta, which drew about 1.74 million in 2020.

How many were playing?

It's hard to put an exact figure on it because Rockstar has not released official player numbers, but other figures offer some clues.

Pre-order sales hit nearly US$1.7 billion (NZ$3.10b), according to estimates by market research firm Sensor Tower.

The game can take up to a whopping 212GB, which Chorus says is roughly a quarter of a household's monthly data plan and equivalent to 70 hours of continuous high-definition Netflix streaming.

"Yesterday's total data usage on our network was 34.7 petabytes, surpassing election day on 7 November (34 PB), but just shy of a Fortnite release in June that still holds the record (35 PB)," Chorus said in a statement.

"Last week was the biggest data week we've ever seen on our network, with 217 petabytes of total traffic – and we believe GTA 6 preloading played a big part in that."

Some avid gamers have even taken annual leave and switched their console time zone to New Zealand to get an early taste before spoilers hit, although doing so carries the risk of being banned. Global HR platform Remote reported that annual leave bookings for release day are up 32 percent worldwide compared to the same Thursday last year.

Has anyone finished GTA6 yet?

It depends on your definition of "completion".

Just 12 hours after the official New Zealand release, more regions were still unlocking the game.

Reviewers at American gaming website IGN had early access. Senior editor Simon Cardy said he had completed 71 percent of the checklist after 70 hours, but gained only another percentage point after a further 30 hours of "exploring the vast map that stretches well beyond Vice City". Another editor had played for about 115 hours and reached 72 percent.

There are also different endings to pursue.

Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson told The New York Times it took him about 80 hours to finish the game in February, including the main story and some "optional goals with narrative ramifications".

What are gamers saying so far?

The story follows two leads, Jason Duval, and Lucia Caminos, who is the first female playable character in the series since it first introduced fully fleshed out protagonists in GTA III in 2001.

The game puts players in the shoes of low-level criminals tasked with completing missions, building a reputation, and exploring a massive open-world map whilst unfolding a sprawling narrative.

Several major outlets gave it a perfect score, including IGN, Forbes, Eurogamer, The Guardian, The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Kiwi gamers speaking to BBC Newsbeat, Associated Press and 1News were also impressed by its gameplay and graphics.

"The gameplay dynamics are just amazing and the graphics are great and you can tell that the storytelling is really deep, which is impressive," 50-year-old director of photography Adam Simmons said after half an hour of shooting, car theft and jokes about Florida.

"You really feel like you are in a world," he added. "The places and how they're put together feel right."

Calling it "one of the best video games ever made", Video Games Chronicle's James Middler writes: "Rockstar's attention to detail has long been the industry benchmark, but GTA 6 takes that far beyond what even the most optimistic of series fans dreamed of".

The relationship between the main characters, and the arrival of a female protagonist for the first time in the modern series, also hit the mark for The Guardian's Keza Macdonald, despite the sexism still present in the game.

"I have been invested in its characters before, have even rooted for some of them, but I have rarely liked them or related to them. This is the first GTA that wants to encourage some measure of empathy alongside its trademark violent chaos… This is a game in which women can be as violent, visibly tough and deeply messed-up as the men."

Not everyone was immediately won over. Australian Screen Hub's Alice Clarke gave GTA6 four out of five stars after spending the "first dozen hours of the game completely bored".

"It did get better. But were I not playing it for work, I'm not confident I would have stuck around long enough for the Stockholm Syndrome to set in, or for the fun stuff to be unlocked. That said, I am glad that I did stick around for it to get better because this is a game I'm going to be thinking about for years to come, even if it wasn't the biggest entertainment event of the decade."