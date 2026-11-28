Minesweeper is one of the most widely played computer games in history. It shipped with every version of Windows from 3.1 to 7, and for a generation of users it was the first puzzle game they ever played on a computer. It never disappeared. Dedicated minesweeper websites still record millions of games, ranking sites have tracked verified best times since 2005, and elite players clear the expert board in under 35 seconds.

Yet that community lives almost entirely on desktop. On mobile, minesweeper remains what it was in 1990: a solo exercise against a clock. That gap raises a question worth asking across the games industry. What does it take to turn a classic, single-player game into a competitive one that people return to every day?

Other classics point the way. Chess and pool both became daily online habits for millions of players, not because anyone reinvented the games, but because someone added the structure competition needs: fair matchmaking, a rating that means something, and a reason to keep improving.

In building a competitive version of minesweeper, our team found that this structure comes down to four principles.

FAIRNESS COMES BEFORE FEATURES

A competitive game survives on trust. Players must believe that a result reflects skill. In minesweeper, speed is central, and the input device changes the contest: a mouse is faster and more precise than a thumb on a phone screen.

Our answer was to match players only with others on the same type of device. When a player is on a computer, every opponent is on a computer; on a phone, every opponent is on a phone. The rating itself stays with the player. Wins on the computer and wins on the phone build the same number, so players can move between devices freely without starting over. The device decides who you face, not who you are. Any developer bringing a precision-based game to several platforms faces this choice, and in our view fairness in the match should never cost the player their progress.

COMPETITION REQUIRES DIFFERENT RULES

Classic minesweeper contains an element that works against competition: sometimes the player must guess, and a wrong guess ends the game. Alone, that is acceptable. Against an opponent, losing to chance feels arbitrary.

Rather than change the board, we changed the scoring. Players race to a target score, earning points for every safe cell they open. Guessing itself is never penalized; only a wrong guess, one that hits a mine, can cost points, and the rules separate two cases. If a safe cell could have been found by reasoning, including longer chains of deduction, and the player's guess hits a mine instead, they lose half of their points. If the board offered no safe move to find, the guess was forced, and hitting a mine costs nothing: a fresh board appears and the race goes on.

The result is a game that rewards the skill minesweeper players value most, reading the board correctly and quickly, while removing the bad luck that makes the classic game feel unfair in competition. A classic does not need to be reinvented to become competitive. It needs a scoring model that rewards skill and absorbs luck.

RESPECT THE DEVICE

The expert board is 30 cells wide. On a phone, that becomes a field of tiny targets. Shrinking the board would have been simple, but serious players would have regarded it as a different game. Instead, the full board is divided into four sections that players move between, and the controls were rebuilt for touch: a tap opens a cell, a swipe places a flag, and a tap on a number clears around it.

Developers adapting desktop classics often focus on fitting the content to the screen. In our experience, the better approach is to keep the game intact and redesign the interaction around it.

IMPROVEMENT KEEPS PLAYERS

In every successful competitive classic, learning is part of the product. Lessons and puzzles turn casual players into regular ones because getting better is its own reward. Minesweeper has comparable depth. Strong players recognize recurring patterns instantly, while beginners never notice them.

A competitive minesweeper platform therefore needs a learning path: lessons built around those patterns, puzzles that each hinge on a single technique, and feedback that explains what was missed. Players who improve stay longer, and players who stay longer climb the ratings, which gives them a reason to keep playing.

WHY THIS MATTERS BEYOND ONE GAME

The mobile games market reached $113 billion in 2025, according to Newzoo, and puzzle games generated $14.4 billion in in-app spending, according to Sensor Tower. Much of that revenue comes from new titles that must buy attention from scratch. Classic games start with something new titles cannot purchase: decades of recognition and an existing community of skilled players.

The opportunity is not simply to port classics to mobile. It is to give their communities what competitive players of other classics already enjoy: fair matchmaking, meaningful ratings and a structured way to improve. Minesweeper has the recognition, the depth and the players. Our work on Mines Rival is a bet that it is ready.